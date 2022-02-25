Dundalk tips: Sistine Madonna should be hard to thwart

The once-raced, Joseph O’Brien-trained Sistine Madonna should take plenty of beating in the one-mile Irish Stallion Farms Fillies Maiden in Dundalk.

A daughter of Dark Angel and a full-sister to stable-companion and polytrack specialist San Andreas, this filly ran a race full of promise on debut last month, in the seven-furlong maiden won by Singsong Lady.

Ridden then, as she will be on Friday, by Declan McDonogh, Sistine Madonna ran into some traffic problems early but came through to challenge with a furlong and a half to race and held every chance before flattening out and being beaten two lengths in fourth position.

That effort hinted that she’d improve significantly from the run and that she would appreciate a step up in trip, which she gets Friday.

A wide draw won’t help the Carriganog filly. But she’s expected to prove too strong for Johnny Murtagh’s 73-rated Chicago Lightening, drawn next door to the selection, who was collared late by stable second-string Sixteen Arches here last month. But that was her second outing. Sistine Madonna is open to more improvement.

Also trained by Joseph O’Brien, Isle Of Sark should be noted in the tightly-knit finale, the Lengthen The Odds With BetVictor Race, over an extended 10 furlongs.

Impressive on his debut here in November 2020, this fellow was then pitched into Group 3 company in the Ballysax, won by Bolshoi Ballet, at Leopardstown.

While his form has been a bit disappointing, his third to subsequent Group 3 winner Ottoman Empire at Navan last July looks rock solid.

When last seen, he finished third behind Leo De Fury at this venue last September. But, gelded over the winter, he retains plenty of potential and, at the weights, might prove too strong for Bowerman, winner of this race in 2020.

Returning after a break the talented but frustrating Laugh A Minute might defy top weight in the six-furlong Willie Buckley Memorial Handicap.

This fellow has won only twice since joining Ado McGuinness, at Limerick and Cork. But he has run some tremendous races in defeat, including a narrow defeat by Volatile Analyst in a valuable handicap in York last October.

The seven-year-old hasn’t run since failing by a half-length to Arcanears over this course and distance in late October but, if the market speaks in his favour, he should go close.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

4.00 Confide

4.30 Sistine Madonna (Nap)

5.00 Tyrconnell

5.30 Craft Irish

6.00 The Bog Bank

6.30 Laugh A Minute

7.00 Lady Of Luxury

7.30 Isle Of Sark

Next best

4.00 War Hero

4.30 Chicago Lightening

5.00 Chavajod

5.30 Royal Tribute

6.00 Reverberation

6.30 Ajax Tavern

7.00 Dr Patrick

7.30 Bowerman