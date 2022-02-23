Appreciate It in form but Willie Mullins less bullish on Al Boum Photo history bid

Willie Mullins gave contrasting reports on two of his stable stars, Appreciate It and Al Boum Photo, when he welcomed the British and Irish media to his Closutton base this morning.

Last season’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Appreciate It hasn’t been seen this season but remains firmly on course for the Champion Hurdle and a date with the brilliant Honeysuckle.

"He looks to be in great form at home," revealed Mullins. "I had him away for a gallop last week, and was very, very pleased with him. He galloped very well.

“It’s a big challenge for any horse to take on Honeysuckle. She looks the real deal. She races any way Rachael (Blackmore) puts her, and she’s going to be very hard for any horse to beat. There doesn’t look to be too much in the British Isles this minute that can beat her.”

Going to the meeting without a prep is not ideal but Mullins is not fazed by the idea.

“I think we have a good record for doing that," he added. "We’ve done it with plenty of horses first time out at Cheltenham, though I don’t know that we’ve done it for the Champion Hurdle.

"Quevega did it, and Joe Cullen would have been his first run that season in the bumper, so it’s not something I’m worried about. I made that decision ages ago. I didn’t think he needed a run as we got closer to the Festival, as I’m very happy with how he’s been working.”

Patrick Mullins on Facile Vega followed by Paul Townend on Sir Gerard during the visit to Willie Mullins' yard at Closutton, Bagenalstown. Picture Niall Carson/PA Wire.

The imposing gelding ought to have been looking to one of the novice chases, but those plans had to be shelved at quite an early stage this season.

“He was going chasing this year, but he got injured and we changed our mind,” said Mullins. “We said we couldn’t break his novice this late in the season, so we decided to go back hurdling.

“It was fairly easy to make that decision. Your novice chase career can be very lucrative, and you don’t want to waste it. You want to start early and try to win three or four races if you can.

“There was a time when a novice chaser could win six or seven, especially those novice chasers from the north of England. When they’d come to Cheltenham, there could be six ones in front of their name. If you get started early, if the ground is nice … but this year it was extraordinary how dry it was.”

Mullins was less bullish about the prospects of two-time Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo creating another bit of history in this year's renewal, though he certainly hasn't given up hope.

Joe and Marie Donnelly’s horse gave Mullins his much-coveted breakthrough victory in racing blue riband event in 2019 and succeeded where most before failed by following up a year later.

His hat-trick bid came up shy behind Henry de Bromhead pair Minella Indo and A Plus Tard, and so should he make it to Cheltenham he will be bidding to carve another bit of history by regaining the Gold Cup.

“I’d rather I had him in better order, to be honest,” admitted Mullins. “I brought him away to work and I wasn’t happy with him. We still have plenty of time. He’s fit and I think he’s in better form this morning and the last few days. I just gave him a few easy days after his work – it just mightn’t have been his day when I brought him away, but he usually comes right for Cheltenham.

“It’s just a matter of hoping he comes into form. We were probably hard on him because he hadn’t had racing, and maybe that just backfired on me a little bit.

“Paul was very happy with him after Tramore – he said he was in way better form than he was when winning there the year before, so we thought ‘wow, that’s good, it takes a bit of the pressure off’.

“But, because we hadn’t had a chance to run him, I was working him very hard at home, and maybe I overcooked it a bit, at his age. It will be about freshening him up, rather than more hard work.

“It looks like an open enough race. Some of the leading contenders haven’t put their heads up yet, though a lot will depend on who gets to the races on the day in great form, I think, so we’re hoping.”