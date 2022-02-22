Thedevilscoachman swoops late to win Boyne Hurdle 

Back over hurdles, Thedevilscoachman swooped late under a confident ride from Mark Walsh to deny Ashdale Bob in the Grade Two BetVictor Boyne Hurdle, the twin-feature of Tuesday’s Navan card, deferred from Saturday.

The Noel Meade-trained, JP McManus-owned six-year-old, placed in two excursions over fences this season came from off the pace and, with a two-length gap to bridge early on the run-in, stayed on dourly to snatch the spoils close home, scoring by a head from Ashdale Bob, with the third, Commander Of Fleet, nine and a half lengths adrift.

Reflecting on the decision to revert to hurdling with Thedevilscoachman, Meade said: “He jumped badly the last day (behind Saint Sam at Fairyhouse) and Mark thought he lost his bottle a bit. It was getting too late in the season to win a beginners’ chase, so we decided to try him back over hurdles. He didn’t show a lot when he schooled over hurdles recently, but jumped great today.”

Meade added: “Obviously, the (heavy) ground is a big factor – he seems to sprout wings in it. I have no notion where he goes next although, the way he came home today, you’d imagine he’d go three miles.

"He’s in both the Coral Cup and County Hurdle (at Cheltenham) and, if he goes, the Coral Cup would be the race for him, but it won’t be easy after winning this.”

Meade came tantalisingly close to completing a Grade Two double when Beacon Edge, conceding a 7lb Grade One penalty to his three rivals, went down gallantly, by three-quarters of a length, to 4-11 favourite Farouk D’alene as the two Gigginstown-owned geldings duelled for the BetVictor Ten Up Novice Chase.

Ridden by Jack Kennedy, Farouk D’alene made a few mistakes, most notably at the fourth last en route to victory, the second leg of a double for Kennedy and trainer Gordon Elliott, who stated: “He only does what he has to do. And I thought Limerick was going to happen again, that he was going to get collared late.

“He’s a grand horse and needs it soft. He could have jumped a bit better today. At the moment, he’s going to Cheltenham - he’s in the RSA and the National Hunt Chase and we’ll make a decision closer to the time, depending on the ground.”

Elliott and Kennedy had initiated their double when third reserve Irish Blaze dug deep to get the better of long-time leader Hemlock by a length and a quarter in the opening maiden hurdle.

In the colours of Honeysuckle, Brampton Belle captured the listed BetVictor Apple’s Jade Mares Novice Hurdle for Kenny Alexander, Henry de Bromhead, and Rachael Blackmore, holding the late surge of unlucky favourite Lunar Display by a half-length.

“Fair play to Peter (Molony), who sourced her and I’m delighted for Kenny,” said De Bromhead. “That’s her — she wants heavy ground and stays all day.

“She’ll be staying at home and might go for the (Grade 3) Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle in Limerick (March 13).”

In the slowly-run bumper, the well-touted 4-11 favourite Madmansgame kept chief market rival Landrake at bay by three-quarters of a length to continue the superb form in this discipline of Willie and Patrick Mullins.

“He’s a real, old-fashioned three-mile chaser,” said the trainer. “And he’s booked his ticket to Cheltenham. Patrick felt he was very idle and green in front but picked up when the other horse got to his quarters and he thought he had plenty in reserve.”

Owner/trainer Eddie Cawley savoured the outcome of the second division of the Meath Farm Machinery Handicap Hurdle as his home-bred eight-year-olds Waittillitellyou (J J Slevin) and Native Gold provided him with a notable 1-2.