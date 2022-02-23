Punchestown tips: Opportunity knocks for Burning Victory

The Grade Three Quevega Mares’ Hurdle opens Wednesday’s card in Punchestown, and it provides a great opportunity for Burning Victory to get off the mark for the season. The former Triumph Hurdle winner remains lightly raced over hurdles and remains open to improvement in this discipline.
She was highly tried on her most recent outing and ran well despite being beaten a long way. That was in the Grade One Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown in which she was never competitive but stretched clear of the remainder to take third place behind classy sorts Klassical Dream and Flooring Porter.
Dropping back in trip won’t be a problem, particularly with cheek pieces fitted for the first time, and she is versatile regarding ground conditions. The conditions of the race are such that, despite being the highest rated runner in the field, she is in receipt of weight from all her rivals.
She can make the most of that to give her trainer, Willie Mullins, a sixth win in the last seven runnings of the race. Queens Brook looked better than ever when winning last time and is the one to chase him home.
Nonbinding, a half-brother to Ferny Hollow, was out of luck in three bumpers, but can make a winning hurdling debut in the Punchestown ‘Good Times’ Festival Maiden Hurdle. Gordon Elliott’s runner was a touch keen on his most recent outing but showed a good attitude in the finish despite finishing fifth behind the promising Joyeux Machin.
That was a decent bumper and there is certainly less depth to this race, and if Davy Russell can get him settled early, he will take a great deal of beating. There are a few interesting runners, including French bumper winner Haxo, who makes his debut for Willie Mullins, and point to point winner Reserve Judgement, who makes his track debut for John McConnell.
1:00 Burning Victory (Nap)
1:35 Nonbinding (NB)
2:05 Ramillies
2:40 Motown Maggie
3:15 Emily Roebling
3:50 Robindevidastar
4:25 Sweet Will
5:00 Imagine
1:00 Queens Brook
1:35 Reserve Judgement
2:05 The Waltzer
2:40 My Immortal
3:15 Angels Dawn
3:50 Fox Le Bel
4:25 Ruhm Und Ehre
5:00 Hurricane Muse