Punchestown tips: Opportunity knocks for Burning Victory

The Grade Three Quevega Mares’ Hurdle opens Wednesday’s card in Punchestown, and it provides a great opportunity for Burning Victory to get off the mark for the season. The former Triumph Hurdle winner remains lightly raced over hurdles and remains open to improvement in this discipline.

She was highly tried on her most recent outing and ran well despite being beaten a long way. That was in the Grade One Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown in which she was never competitive but stretched clear of the remainder to take third place behind classy sorts Klassical Dream and Flooring Porter.