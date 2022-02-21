Dundalk report: Colin Keane gets off the mark for 2022

Champion jockey Colin Keane registered his first successes of 2022, on only his second day back in action, when doubling up on Jerandme and Acquiescent on Monday’s rescheduled card in Dundalk.

Keane kept it simple on Noel Meade’s versatile eight-year-old Jerandme in the two-mile BetVictor Proud To Sponsor Irish Racing Handicap, sitting second as Travel On rolled along in front. He made his move off the home-turn, hit the front two furlongs out, and Jerandme stayed on stoutly to slam Grandmaster Flash by five and a half lengths.

Jerandme has now won eight times, having landed two bumpers, a hurdle, two chases and, now, three races on the Flat.

“It’s great to have Colin back riding winners for us,” Meade said. “You feel so confident when you have him up.”

Meade added: “If he goes up enough, I’d love to have a crack at the (two and a half mile) Ascot Stakes at Royal Ascot. I’m not sure what he’ll do between now and then — he might go back jumping. He just wants fast ground — it’s very important to him.”

Keane was back in the winner’s enclosure after John Murphy’s consistent mare Acquiescent landed the finale, a 45-75 handicap over seven furlongs, in emphatic style from longshot Inductive.

Ben Coen got off the mark for 2022 and provided his boss Johnny Murtagh with his second win of the year when bringing once-raced filly Angel Girl with a well-timed late challenge to foil well-backed debutante Ma France and Hypernova in the six-furlong maiden.

“She sharpened up from her first run, like most of ours do, and has been training well, ” said Coen. “She’s a good, hardy, honest filly with a great attitude and did well to win from such a high draw. She’ll stay seven furlongs and is going the right way.”

Joseph O’Brien took the DundalkStadium.com 3-Y-0 Handicap, not with 6-5 favourite Obliviate (third) but with the Hugh Horgan-ridden top-weight Buenaventura, a home-bred Caravaggio filly having her first start since September and making her polytrack debut, outpointing Cryptos Dream by three-quarters of a length.

Pandemic Princess ended her winter campaign at Dundalk on a high when taking the BetVictor Loyalty Club Handicap for Seán Davis and Richard O’Brien, who stated: “Seán did the right thing, taking his time on her. She’s been consistent here but is finished now and you’ll see her next on the grass, on nice ground.”

Tackling a mile for the first time, Sunset Nova struck for the sixth time when taking the first division of the 45-65 handicap for the father and son combination of the two Andy Slatterys.

The six-year-old will make a quick reappearance, in a seven-furlong handicap, according to Brian Slattery, who said: “He’s been a great servant. He was out of sorts a bit around Christmas, but has come back to himself. He’ll be back here on Friday.”

Apprentice James Ryan rode out his 10lb claim when taking the opening five-furlong handicap on Inishmot Prince for his boss Tom McCourt and owner-breeder Oliver Curtis.

“He’s a very honest horse, still inexperienced and will be a nice horse for the grass,” said the winning trainer.

Teenager Jack Kearney, who is apprenticed to Noel Meade, savoured his second success when Andy McNamara’s filly Ellabella made it three course and distance wins from four starts in the second division of the one-mile 45-65 handicap, making the running and holding the late challenge of favourite Court Of Appeal by the minimum margin, a nose.