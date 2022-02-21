Dundalk tips: Take a chance on Noel Meade's Beescatty

Monday afternoon’s Dundalk meeting is the one postponed from Friday, and Beescatty can make a winning handicap debut in the Dundalkstadium.com Handicap.

With three duck eggs in front of his name, siding with Noel Meade’s runner is clearly taking a bit of a chance, but he took small steps forward with each run and looks ready to make his mark.

Blinkered for the first time for his handicap debut, and stepping up in trip, he faces a number of doubtful stayers and won’t have to be a star to play a hand off his opening mark of 63.

Obliviate, one of two runners for Joseph O’Brien, is an obvious danger. The likely favourite, he looked in need of further when third on his handicap and seasonal debut last Wednesday, and if over the effects of that outing, he will go close.

Hypernova clearly isn’t easy to win with but, after five attempts, he can finally get off the mark in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. Joseph O’Brien’s colt has been quite consistent with the level he has run to in his five runs to date and while that bar isn’t exceedingly high, he ought to be hard to beat.

Despite his high draw, he has the pace to lead this field and, after two recent runs over five furlongs, the return to six furlongs will suit. He finished each of those two recent races with more left in the locker and if Jake Coen, who claims a valuable 7lbs, can get him rolling from a long way out and keep after him all the way up the straight, he will be hard to pass.

Angel Girl is likely to be popular in the betting after a promising debut in which she finished fourth, one place and less than three lengths behind the selection. She can improve but whether that will be enough to turn that form around or not is the question. If, as anticipated, Hypernova gets away in front of her, it will take a decent effort from her to overhaul him.

Another of interest is Ten Coins, who showed promise in both starts last season, at the Curragh, and who is stepping up in trip for his first start since being gelded. Snow Lotus is also interesting now dropping back in trip.