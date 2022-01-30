Naas report: Determined Darasso defies top-weight to deliver victory

Darasso, trained for J P McManus by Joseph O’Brien, defied top-weight and ended Saint Felicien’s unbeaten record in the BetVictor Limestone Lad Hurdle, one of two Grade 3 events on Sunday's card in Naas.

Ridden by Mark Walsh, the tough and versatile nine-year-old came off from a strong pace, set by Felix Desjy, mastered odds-on favourite Saint Felicien before the final flight and stayed on stoutly to beat that rival by three and a quarter lengths, with Whiskey Sour in third.

Darasso was recording his sixth win since arriving in Carriganog and his third graded success over hurdles. And O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell commented, “He’s been such a consistent horse over the years, hurdles or fences, and on any ground. He turns up in all these top races and always runs his race. I think he’s earned more than €300,000 in prize-money at this stage.”

“Mark said that the pace suited, that he did everything well, except for missing the second last a bit. But he was good at the last and stayed on well up the hill. It’s another nice race to win with him and he’s a real star in the yard . I’m not sure where he’ll go next, or if he’ll be on the team for Cheltenham.”

O’Brien, McManus and Walsh completed a quick double when 4/6 favourite Champion Green made all for a convincing victory over Magic Word in the first division for the Naas racecourse 4-Y-0 Maiden Hurdle.

“He was too keen and the saddle went up his neck in Punchestown, so Mark decided to pop along in front,” said Powell, “He settled away in front and jumped lovely. “We’ll see what sort of mark he gets — he could be a ‘Boodles’ horse.”

Earlier, Willie Mullins and Paul Townend took the Grade 3 Naas Racecourse Business Club Novice Chase with 11/10 favourite Stattler, who followed-up his chase debut win at Fairyhouse with a dogged performance, which saw him stay on too strongly for Farouk D’alene, whom he beat by a length and a quarter.

“It was a big step-up in class, into a hell of a novice chase, but I was hoping he’d jump better,” said Mullins, “He should learn an awful lot from today. He needed every yard of the trip (almost three miles and a furlong) and had to fight all the way up the straight, only asserting in the last hundred yards.

“He’ll have no problem going further. And this will put him into the National Hunt Chase.”

Mullins and Townend struck again when dual bumper-winner The Nice Guy made a winning start over hurdles in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle, seeing off market rivals The Short Go and Ramillies.

“He jumps and gallops and Paul said he’d be happier going further,” said Mullins, “He’s owned by Malcolm Denmark, so we’ll probably look at the Albert Bartlett.”

And towering newcomer Seabank Bistro completed a treble for Clusutton when outpointing Santonito in a good tussle for the bumper over two miles and three furlongs, a 700 th career success for winning rider Patrick Mullins.

“He’s a big, green horse, very green at home and I was very impressed by that performance,” stated the winning trainer, “He can go anywhere he wants and has probably earned a ticket to Cheltenham.”

The father and son combination of Philip and Luke Dempsey struck as 22/1 shot Handsworth got up late to deny flattering favourite Krabat and Call The Tune in a finish of necks to the Naas Tidy Towns Voted Cleanest Town In Ireland 2021 Novice Handicap Chase.