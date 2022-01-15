Talking Horses: Paul Nicholls can strike again in Conti Chase

Rouge Vif can take advantage of a clever piece of placement by giving Paul Nicholls a third consecutive victory in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton today.

Nicholls, who saddled Silviniaco Conti to win back-to-back renewals of the King George, has landed the Grade Two contest named in his honour for the last two years with Frodon and Master Tommytucker.

And Rouge Vif, a horse quick enough to finish third in both the 2020 Arkle and the Tingle Creek at Sandown later that year when in the care of Harry Whittington, is fancied to complete a Nicholls hat-trick in this Grade Two on just his second start for England’s champion trainer.

On his first start for Nicholls, Rouge Vif finished last of four in the Shloer Chase in November but the expectation is he will strip considerably fitter for that run with the step up in trip likely to prove a worthwhile experiment.

Getting 6bs from both Mister Fisher and Eldorado Allen is a further positive as is the fact that the first-named rival endured a gruelling race before being eventually pulled up in the King George just 20 days ago.

That just leaves Defi Du Seuil to consider and while he would unquestionably beat this opposition if he bounced back to his brilliant best, the reality is he has been a long way below that level for two years at this stage.

Rouge Vif himself hasn’t visited a winner’s enclosure for a while but this looks a terrific opportunity to get back to winning ways.

The Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle looks typically competitive but Marie’s Rock should go close for Nicky Henderson.

Having won her first three starts for Seven Barrows in 2019, the mare lost her way. However, she bounced back to form with a seven-length win over course and distance on St Stephen’s Day.

A 9lb hike for that success obviously makes today’s assignment a stiffer task but she’s clearly on good terms with herself, will relish the fierce pace the race will likely be run at, and the fact she represents a yard with a fine record in this handicap has to be regarded as a positive.

Elsewhere at Kempton, Kap Auteuil can make it six wins from his last seven starts by landing the spoils in the Coral “Fail-To-Finish” Free Bets Handicap Chase while Caribean Boy may be able to bounce back from a fall at Ascot last time out to win the Coral Committed To Safer Gambling Handicap Chase.

The Agetur UK Ltd Classic Chase is the big race of the day at Warwick and the progressive Corach Rambler looks sure to go well for Lucinda Russell.

The eight-year-old has won his last two starts, following up an October success at Aintree with another impressive win at Cheltenham last month.

Those were novice handicap chases so this is obviously a tougher test against experienced, battle-hardened rivals but Corach Rambler may be able to rise to the challenge.

Elsewhere at Warwick, the Wigley Group Hampton Novices’ Chase — the first of two Grade Twos on the card — looks at the mercy of Threeunderthrufive.

Paul Nicholls’ charge won four of his five starts over hurdles last season and has been no less effective over fences this term — an impressive win at Doncaster last month his third success in four starts over the bigger obstacles. He can add another W to his CV today.

The Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle, the other Grade Two on the card, looks more competitive but a chance is taken on Flat recruit Stag Horn foiling likely favourite Surrey Quest.

Archie Watson’s gelding ended his Flat campaign with a rating of 103 and made the perfect start to life over hurdles when making all to beat a subsequent winner at Hereford last month. He could prove hard to peg back from the front.

The Alder Demain & Akers PMS Oxford Edward Courage Cup Handicap Chase has a long name but just four runners and the hat-trick-seeking Brave Seasca is fancied to come out on top for Venetia Williams while Sporting John gets the vote in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle.

Selections

Warwick 1.18: Brave Seasca (NB)

Kempton 1.32: Kap Auteuil

Warwick 1.50: Threeunderthrufive

Kempton 2.05: Rouge Vif (Nap)

Warwick 2.25: Stag Horn

Kempton 2.40: Marie’s Rock

Warwick 3.00: Corach Rambler

Kempton 3.15: Caribean Boy

Warwick 3.35: Sporting John