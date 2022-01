Spirit And Glory can get off the mark at the third time of asking when she contests the Dundalkstadium.com Fillies’ Maiden, the fifth race on this afternoon’s eight-race programme in Dundalk.

Michael Mulvany’s Cotai Glory then two-year-old showed promise on debut when finishing in midfield behind Knocklane Lass and built on that with a third-place finish behind Almanera next time. There were patent signs of greenness in that second run, which was only a week after her debut, but she has since had four weeks off and can show the benefit of the experience today.