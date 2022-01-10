Cross-country star Easysland switched to Jonjo O'Neill's yard

Easysland was trained in France by David Cottin when he defeated dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll by 17 lengths at the 2020 Festival
Cross-country star Easysland switched to Jonjo O'Neill's yard

Easysland crosses teh line after winning the  2020 Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham in dominany fashion. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 18:37
Keith Hamer

Connections are hopeful Easysland will be able to bid to regain his Glenfarclas Chase crown at Cheltenham after it was revealed the eight-year-old has recovered from injury and joined Jonjo O'Neill's stable.

Easysland was trained in France by David Cottin when he defeated dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll by 17 lengths at the 2020 Festival. He has been beaten in both his runs since, including the cross-country event last year when Tiger Roll took his revenge.

However, Easysland suffered a setback while on his summer break at his owner JP McManus' Martinstown Stud in County Limerick and has recently moved to O'Neill's base at Jackdaws Castle.

"He hasn't been in France since he ran last. He's gone over to Jonjo's from Martinstown. He's got good facilities and hopefully, if he can keep him sound, he'll get to the cross country," said McManus' racing manager Frank Berry.

"We'll try to get a race into him before Cheltenham if it's possible. He's only been over at Jonjo's a couple of weeks.

"He had plenty of issues, but he's sound now and it's a case of keeping him sound. Hopefully he'll get there with a bit of luck."

The McManus team are awaiting the arrival of another French import Prengarde, who has been bought out of Guillaume Macaire and Hector de Lageneste's yard to join Enda Bolger in Limerick.

The six-year-old has been quoted as low as 4-1 for the cross country at the Festival but as yet connections have not mapped out a programme.

"I can't tell you much about him. He'll be on his way from France and is going to Enda Bolger, but I can't say what the plans are because we haven't got him on board yet," said Berry.

"We are waiting for him, and he's only turned six, so we have no plans at the minute. We will see how he settles in and how everything goes."

Prengarde has won his last five races over fences, all at Compiegne, culminating in a Listed contest on his latest start in November.

More in this section

BHA hatches plan for British jumps racing to reel in Ireland BHA hatches plan for British jumps racing to reel in Ireland
Bryan Cooper on Dunvegan wins from Paul Townend on Blackbow 9/1/2022 Course specialist Dunvegan claims Moore glory at Fairyhouse
Sandown Park Races - Saturday 8th January Constitution Hill produces 'special' performance at Sandown
<p>Jockey Robbie Dunne has been granted a seven-day extension to decide whether to appeal against his ban. Picture: Yui Mok/PA </p>

Robbie Dunne granted seven-day extension for appeal decision

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up