Punchestown brings the year’s action to a close and Harmonya Maker can end it on a high for punters by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Bumper.

Gordon Elliott’s runner made her debut in a mares’ listed bumper at Navan in late November and found only The Model Kingdom too good.

The only runner in that race without previous experience, she showed a high level of ability and a good attitude to take the second spot, and with that run under her belt she can go one place better this afternoon.

Given Willie Mullins won all four bumpers at the Christmas meeting in Leopardstown, his newcomer, Carrigmoorna Queen, must be feared.

The first foal out of a half-sister to Grade Two Florida Pearl Novice Chase winner Shantou Flyer, she is related to numerous other smart sorts and market confidence would be interesting.

Recent renewals of the opening race, the Tote.ie Home Of The Placepot Beginners’ Chase, have been quite hot, and this looks no different, even though four of the leading players are returning from a long lay-off.

In last year’s renewal, subsequent Troytown winner Run Wild Fred finished runner-up to Longhouse Poet, and 12 months earlier the following season’s Galway Plate winner, Early Doors, played second fiddle to Smoking Gun.

Willie Mullins hasn’t won the race since Childrens List in 2016 but can take today’s renewal with Egality Mans.

Beaten in s Sligo bumper and a Limerick maiden hurdle before winning his maiden at Naas, he was still in front and going well when tipping up at the third-last in a Grade 2 won by Ashdale Bob.

That was in April, and he has not run since, but the stable is in terrific form, and he looked a high-class sort in the making last season.

He can make a winning start to his chasing career.