The A to Z of a horse racing year that had just about everything

A is for A Plus Tard

Rachael Blackmore will remember the Gold Cup as the one that got away from a sensational Cheltenham Festival.

However, in finishing second to stablemate Minella Indo, A Plus Tard still ran a mighty race. And while Blackmore was left to rue her choice of Gold Cup partner, the decision looked the right one in advance of the blue riband.

The ease with which A Plus Tard cruised to victory in the Betfair Chase at Haydock last month strongly suggested he may be able to go one better in 2022.

An agonising defeat to Galvin in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown on Tuesday was disappointing but he remains the most likely winner of the Festival showpiece on March 18.

B is for Bryony

If 2021 was a near-perfect year for Rachael Blackmore, it was far more challenging for the golden girl of British jumps racing.

Her case against Robbie Dunne rocked racing with the Irish jockey being ultimately found guilty of bullying and harassing his fellow rider.

It was a horrible case on any number of levels but Frost deserves immense credit for both her courage in taking the case and the way she continued to deliver on the track during what must have been an incredibly stressful period for her.

C is for Champ

Is there a more enigmatic horse in training than the JP McManus-owned gelding?

Having produced one of the most remarkable victories in Cheltenham Festival history when storming home late to collar Minella Indo and Allaho in the 2020 RSA Novices’ Chase, Champ began last season as a leading contender for the Gold Cup.

However, when he eventually returned to the track last February, he ran over two miles when second in a Newbury Grade Two, a highly unconventional prep race for the Gold Cup.

Come the blue riband, his jumping quickly fell to pieces and he was pulled up before the seventh fence.

His first start of this season saw another curveball as he reverted to the smaller obstacles in the Long Walk Hurdle a week before Christmas and defied a 274-day absence to land the Ascot Grade One.

Stayers’ Hurdle or Gold Cup in 2022, that is the question.

D is for David Egan

A grandson of the late Dessie Hughes and a son of Grand National-winning trainer Sandra Hughes and jockey John Egan, David was bred to be good and the evidence of 2021 suggests the 22-year-old Flat jockey is just that.

He can thank globetrotting four-year-old Mishriff for a breakthrough year as the pair won the Saudi Cup in February, the Group 1 Sheema Classic in Dubai a month later (a first top-level success for the Kildare jockey), and the Juddmonte International Stakes at York in August.

E is for Energumene

A late setback may have denied him a crack at Shishkin at Cheltenham but 2021 was still a year to savour for this incredibly promising two-mile chaser.

It could be argued that he has yet to beat a rival of real substance but the ease with which he has blown away anything with the temerity to challenge him suggests genuine star quality.

Hopefully, the showdown the racing public were denied last March will take place in the Champion Chase.

On the evidence of Shishkin’s stunning comeback run at Kempton over Christmas, Energumene will need to be a superstar if he is to lower the colours of the dual Festival hero.

F is for Frankel

In a year in which we lost the legendary Galileo, it was fitting that his most famous son succeeded him as the leading sire.

Epsom Derby and King George hero Adayar is by Frankel, as is Irish Derby and English St Leger victor Hurricane Lane while his daughter Inspiral, a Group 1-winning juvenile, looks a massive Classic contender in 2022.

Frankel may never breed a horse as good as himself but the evidence suggests he is a worthy successor to his famous dad.

G is for Gordon Elliott

The trainer paid a heavy price after pictorial evidence of a moment of crass stupidity emerged of him in late February, an act of madness that led to a six-month suspension and the loss of some of his most talented horses.

At the time of his suspension, Elliott vowed to “build back better” and, since his return, he has set about doing just that, winning race after race, most notably an incredible 37,204-1 seven-timer at Navan earlier this month and the Savills Chase with Galvin at Leopardstown over the Christmas period.

H is for Honeysuckle

DREAM TEAM: The unbeaten Honeysuckle pulls clear of her rivals to win the Champion Hurdle in the hands of Rachael Blackmore. A repeat success next March looks a formality. Picture: Healy Racing

The most popular National Hunt mare since Dawn Run will end 2021 as she began it, unbeaten and seemingly unbeatable.

A second Irish Champion Hurdle success was followed by victory in the English equivalent at Cheltenham, a Grade One triumph in Punchestown before the year ended with a third Hatton’s Grace Hurdle win.

A second Champion Hurdle success next March looks a formality.

I is for Irish dominance

A 23-5 drubbing of English-trained horses at the Cheltenham Festival illustrated the rude health of Irish racing right now.

It won’t always be like this and in truth we shouldn’t want it to be as a key element of what makes Cheltenham so special is the Irish-English rivalry.

At the moment, that rivalry is notable only for its absence.

J is for Jim Bolger

His claims about doping irked some of his fellow trainers but 2021 was a fine year for the master of Coolcullen on the track, highlighted by the exploits of the teak-tough Poetic Flare.

The Dawn Approach colt ran eight times in total, seven at Group 1 level. He won three of those eight starts, was second another three times before finishing third in the Irish Champion Stakes when stepped up to 10 furlongs on what proved his final start.

His Newmarket 2000 Guineas win illustrated his toughness but his finest hour was a dominant victory in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

A narrow defeat in the Irish 2,000 Guineas won’t have troubled Bolger unduly as the horse who edged him out in that Classic was his stablemate Mac Swiney.

K is for Kennedy

STRIKING GOLD: An excellent Cheltenham Festival for Jack Kennedy was crowned by Minella Indo’s Gold Cup success. Picture: Michael Steele/PA

2021 was another year in which injury dogged Jack Kennedy but he was fit and firing for Cheltenham, ending the week that matters most to a jumps jockey with four wins, most famously the Gold Cup where Minella Indo responded brilliantly to his partner’s urgings.

L is for Luxembourg

It’s tradition for an Aidan O’Brien-trained juvenile to end a year the ante-post favourite for the following year’s Epsom Derby and Luxembourg ensured 2021 will be no different when winning the Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster in October.

High Definition’s failure to train on as a three-year-old in 2021 is a cautionary tale that juvenile promise doesn’t always translate into Classic success but Luxembourg does look a seriously smart prospect in the making.

M is for Minella Indo and Times

One won a Gold Cup, the other an Aintree Grand National. Having trained both in their point-to-point days, John Nallen won’t be forgetting 2021 in a hurry.

That said, it’s a shame Minella Examiner, beaten 71 lengths at Southwell on his most recent start, keeps letting the side down!

N is for Native Trail

Having won three Classics in 2021, a first Newmarket 2000 Guineas is high on Charlie Appleby’s wishlist for 2022 and his unbeaten juvenile Native Trail looks to have all the attributes required to tick that particular box. The Oasis Dream colt was a dual Group 1 winner this year, following up an impressive display in the Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh with a more workmanlike victory in the Dewhurst.

He looks a seriously classy prospect.

O is for Oisin

Despite coming out on top in a protracted duel with William Buick to be crowned Britain’s champion jockey for a third year in a row, Oisin Murphy won’t remember 2021 with much fondness.

A year in which he made as many headlines for his activities off the track as those on it ended with the Killarney man relinquishing his riding licence to “focus on rehabilitation” after it emerged that he will face disciplinary charges early in 2022 relating to two racecourse positives for alcohol in 2021, as well as a failure to follow Covid protocols in September 2020.

The hope is he can address his issues and come back stronger.

P is Put The Kettle On

Not many people expected Put The Kettle On to win the 2021 Champion Chase.

Then again, not many people expected the Henry de Bromhead-trained mare to win the Arkle in 2020 either.

But, showing her trademark tenacity at a place she adores, she won both, following up a shock 16-1 Arkle success with an only slightly less expected win in the Champion Chase last March.

Being honest, it was far from the best Champion Chase ever run but her Cheltenham record means it’ll take a brave person to underestimate her on her third Festival visit.

Q is for Quilixios

One of a number of high-profile horses removed from Gordon Elliott in the wake of Photogate, Quilixios made the perfect start to life under Henry de Bromhead when running out an impressive winner of the Triumph Hurdle on Gold Cup day.

Three subsequent defeats — the most recent of which came at Limerick yesterday — have taken the shine off him somewhat but that March day he was superb.

R is for Rachael

Like Ruby, a surname is no longer necessary.

2021 was Rachael’s year, a year in which she rode six winners to become the first woman to be crowned leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival and then took things up another notch by partnering Minella Times to an historic victory in the Aintree Grand National.

S is for St Mark’s Basilica

SAINT BE PRAISED: St Mark’s Basilica, left, bursts clear on his rivals en route to victory in the Coral Eclipse. Now retired to stud, can he fill the Galileo-shaped hole in Coolmore’s stallion operation? Picture: Healy Racing

A Grade 1-winning juvenile, St Mark’s Basilica only ran four times as a three-year-old but those four starts yielded four wins, all at the highest level.

Now retired to stud, Coolmore will hope the son of Siyouni can fill the Galileo-shapedhole in their stallion operation.

T is for Tiger Roll

Watching the dual Grand National winner toil over hurdles and in graded chases in 2021 made for uncomfortable viewing but Tiger Roll still managed to provide one of the feelgood racing stories of the year when bouncing back from a 65-length defeat in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan in February to claim a remarkable fifth Cheltenham Festival triumph in dominant fashion a month later.

He may not be the force of old but the Tiger can still occasionally roar.

U is for unbelievable

Gordon Elliott’s fall from grace, Robbie Dunne’s behaviour, and the PJA’s handling of the case and their petulant response to the verdict really took the biscuit.

V is for Vanillier

The Irish ran riot on Gold Cup day, winning six of the seven races on the card. And no winner was more impressive than the Gavin Cromwell-trained Vanillier who stormed to an 11-length victory in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

Despite disappointing over fences at Leopardstown yesterday, Vanillier will be a huge threat in whatever race he lines up in at Cheltenham.

W is for Wembley

Like stablemate High Definition, Wembley is a cautionary tale that promise is just that: Promise.

Beaten less than a length by St Mark’s Basilica in the Dewhurst, Wembley was expected to shine at the top level in 2021 but Galileo colt didn’t train on, failing to land a blow in any of his four starts.

X is for x factor

Henry de Bromhead had a year beyond his wildest dreams. Picture: Healy Racing

Rachael Blackmore may have dominated the headlines but she couldn’t have shone so bright were it not for the training brilliance of her boss, Henry de Bromhead.

Not content with becoming the first trainer to win the holy trinity of the Champion Hurdle, the Champion Chase, and the Gold Cup at the same Cheltenham Festival, the Waterford handler went on to saddle the first two horses home in the Aintree Grand National.

It was a truly remarkable achievement from a trainer who had the x factor throughout 2021.

Y is for yards

Suspicions of performance-enhancing drugs in the sport meant the activities of racing yards came under increasing scrutiny in 2021 and it seems inevitable that there’ll be further raids to follow in 2022. These rumours aren’t going away.

Z is for Zanahiyr

Gold Cup day is a notoriously difficult one for punters and those who piled in to back Zanahiyr in the Triumph Hurdle probably knew they were facing a testing day when the at 11-8 favourite could only finish fourth in the opening race of the day.

The winners that followed were returned at odds of 33-1, 14-1, 9-1, 16-1, 9-4, and 8-1.

The lesson? Don’t chase losses on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival.