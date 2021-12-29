Leopardstown and Limerick tips: Sharjah can make it four in Matheson Hurdle

The Grade One Matheson Hurdle is one of two top-level races on the final day of the Leopardstown Christmas festival and Sharjah can put his name on the trophy for the fourth time.

Sent off 6-1, 9-2 and 11-2 for previous victories in the race, he is likely to be a shade of odds-on this afternoon.

Last time out, on his first start of the season, he picked up well to see off Zanahiyr with Echoes In Rain a long way back in third. He is an eight-year-old now and not going to get any better, and he can prove too good for his rivals.

Zanahiyr had the run of the race the last day and just wasn’t quick enough to burn off the selection. Nevertheless, he is the one most likely to improve and can fill the runner-up spot once more.

The decision to pull Vanillier from the Grade One novice chase on Sunday in Limerick in preference for today’s Grade One Neville Hotels Novice Chase can reap its reward. Gavin Cromwell’s representative was a smart horse over hurdles, the highlight being his victory in the Grade One Albert Bartlett at last season’s Cheltenham Festival.

The further he goes the better he looks and, while he might need even further in time, the three-mile trip today is a positive step for him.

It is unusual to see the winners of the Troytown and the Munster National pitching up in a Grade One novice chase, but that’s the case with Run Wild Fred and Ontheropes. The former was making the breakthrough over fences when winning the feature handicap at Navan and the vastly experienced sort is a solid jumper, an uncomplicated horse, and sure to make a bold bid.

The Grade Two BoyleSports Sporting Limerick Hurdle is the feature on the final day in Limerick and Teahupoo can continue his progress through the ranks with victory here. Gordon Elliott’s horse suffered the only defeat of his career to date when runner-up to Jeff Kidder at the Fairyhouse festival but that can easily be forgiven.

He returned to action for the Fishery Lane at Naas and readily accounted for Quilixios, who reopposes.

Regina Dracones can make the most of her opening mark of 109 and take the Limerick Racecourse Vets Novice Handicap Chase for Tom Gibney.