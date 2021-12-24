St Stephen's Day tips: Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins have strong claims for success

The extremely busy Christmas period starts on Sunday with three meetings, and there is Grade One action in two of those venues. In Leopardstown, the feature is the Grade One Racing Post Novice Chase and Riviere D’etel can make the most of the allowances she receives from Ferny Hollow.

Gordon Elliott’s filly has been deeply impressive in all three outings to date over fences and, while this is her toughest task by far, she remains open to improvement. She has an experience edge over Ferny Hollow, is likely to be ridden to expose any potential chinks in his armour and should prove a tough nut to crack.

Ferny Hollow had it quite easy on his chasing debut and won quite well. There isn’t much not to like about him, insofar he won a point to point, two bumpers, including the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, and is the only horse thus far to get the better of Bob Olinger.

Perhaps he will pass the test and cement his place at the head of the Arkle market, but the selection is a classy sort who is moving up through the grades quickly and if there is a day to get Ferny Hollow beaten, this is probably it.

Willie Mullins has strong claims in most of today’s races in Leopardstown, and many in Limerick, and he can get off to a flyer by taking the first at the Foxrock venue with State Man, who may have most to fear from stablemate Hercule Du Seuil.

Sir Gerhard, who contests the Thornton’s Recycling Maiden Hurdle, looks the biggest certainty on the card. He was brilliant in bumpers and has the physique to be even better over obstacles. Again, it may be a stablemate, unbeaten Flat horse Goven, who provides the biggest threat.

In the bumper, Mullins’ Facile Vega, the second foal from the brilliant Quevega, makes his debut, and is of obvious interest.

The feature in Limerick is the Grade One Boylesports Faugheen Novices’ Chase and at close to double-figure odds, Lifetime Ambition is too big to ignore. He was most impressive when leading all the way in the beginners’ chase at Down Royal, but that form was turned around when runner-up Beacon Edge won the Grade One Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse, and he finished just fourth.

However, there were mitigating circumstances. On that much quicker ground and ridden differently, he was unable to get on top and was quite well beaten. Back on slower ground, I expect him to be a different proposition and he has bigger claims than his price might suggest.

Gabynako, who was runner-up in the Drinmore, has obvious claims, while his stablemate, Vanilier, is respected but likely to find this trip plenty sharp enough.

Western Zara makes plenty of appeal in the Mr Binman Mares’ Handicap Hurdle. Paul Nolan’s five-year-old won a Clonmel Maiden Hurdle in April and made a most pleasing comeback when fourth in a mares’ handicap at Gowran Park. Sure to be much better for that outing, and proven in testing conditions, she looks potentially very well treated off 102 and is preferred to Exit To The West, Cute Cherry and Capture The Action.

In the second race at Down Royal, the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle, the Stuart Crawford-trained O’Toole has been found a fantastic opportunity to make a winning start over timber.

Winner of a bumper on debut, he then pitched up in the Grade 1 at the Punchestown festival and finished a fine second to Kilcruit. It is a touch unfortunate for his rivals that he qualifies for an auction maiden as he would not be out of place in any of the open maidens over the Christmas period. Free Nelson can chase him home.