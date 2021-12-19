Thurles report: JJ Slevin lands feature before losing hair for charity

A bumper crowd was in attendance for the final pre-Christmas meeting at Thurles to witness an eventful afternoon for jockey JJ Slevin.

Riding for his boss, Joseph O’Brien, he took the day’s feature, the BetVictor Irish EBF Boreen Belle Mares’ Novice Hurdle, aboard Lunar Display, and less than an hour later he let fellow rider Paul Townend shave his head in aid of Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.

The feature was won three years ago by a then record outsider in Irish racing, 200-1 chance Killahara Castle, and 12 months later by Honeysuckle. Safe to say this year’s winner falls neatly in between.

Faith Du Val and favourite Braganza, whose jumping left plenty of room for improvement, ensured a strong pace but that told late on. The winner almost unseated her rider at the second-last, but she stays well and picked up again to see off the spirited effort of The Getaway Star.

“The strong-run two miles probably played to her advantage,” said Slevin. “It probably took me a while to learn how to ride her. I think I’ve been putting her in motion a bit soon, especially the last day when I felt I made a bit of a dogfight out of it with Shane Fitzgerald (on Chemical Energy) and he outbattled me. I think we’re learning about her all the time. She’s a grand mare, and she won easily today.”

Fortunately for Townend, he is a much better rider than he is a barber, and that was evident in his ride aboard odds-on favourite Stratum in the opener, the BetVictor Irish EBF Beginners’ Chase.

Willie Mullins’ eight-year-old had most to fear from stablemate Cavallino, but Townend always looked in control of matters and guided his mount to a cosy success.

The tightest finish of the day came in the Molony Cup Handicap Chase in which Sean Says touched off Presenting Point. It looked as though the latter had held on but Sean Says, ridden by Ian Power for Rodger Sweeney, lunged late to snatch victory by the narrowest of margins.

“She has a nice little card,” said Sweeney of the mare who has won on the Flat, twice over hurdles, and now over fences. “She might go to Dundalk next.”

Western Sea secured a second course success when battling to victory in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase. Shane O’Callaghan’s mount looked in trouble when the strong-travelling Ricky Langford forged ahead between the last two fences but, to his credit, he battled back to record a fourth career victory.

Thanks to a beautifully judged front-running ride by Bryan Cooper, Mighty Tom successfully conceded weight to all of his rivals in the Happy Christmas To All Handicap Hurdle. Riding for his father, Tom, Cooper was able to quicken from the front to see off favourite Mind Your Money, ridden by the newly crowned RTÉ Sports Person of the Year Rachael Blackmore.

“It was his first run back, but he runs well fresh, and the nice ground helped,” said the winning jockey. “We’ll keep him fresh until Leopardstown in February now, for the Ladbrokes Hurdle. His future lies over fences, but we were late getting him back this season as he had a hiccup, so felt it was a bad time to be going chasing.”

Mr Fred Rogers paid a nice compliment to stablemate Ginto, behind which he was a well-beaten third last time, by taking the Horse & Jockey Hotel Rated Novice Hurdle in fine style. Bar an early mistake by Gordon Elliott’s runner, it was quite straightforward. Ridden confidently by Shane Fitzgerald, he was headed by Nell’s Well over the final flight but responded well to win quite cosily.

Michael Hourigan has a promising sort in Dorans Weir, who built on her fine first effort in a maiden hurdle here last month with a smooth success in the first division of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Bumper.

“She is very honest, did it well and Pat (Taaffe, rider) said she was very green,” revealed Hourigan. “She jumps well, and we got the bonus today. I had a lot of luck for Tom (Doran, owner) and it is great to have him back and great for her to win.”

The second division went to newcomer Eabha Grace, who completed a double for Willie Mullins. Out of useful mare Myska, who is a half-sister to Bob Olinger, she travelled strongly under Jody Townend and won in the style of a smart sort.