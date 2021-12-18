Talking Horses: Opportunity knocks for Ronald Pump in Long Walk Hurdle

The unfortunate absence of Buzz has opened the door for nearly horse Ronald Pump to land his first Grade One in the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot today.

This race was supposed to revolve around Buzz with the general consensus being that if Nicky Henderson’s progressive grey stayed the three-mile trip, he would ease to a victory that would establish him as a major contender for Stayers’ Hurdle glory at the Cheltenham Festival.

However, disaster struck yesterday as, in his final piece of work before the Long Walk, Buzz suffered a suspected fractured pelvis. His absence has robbed today’s feature race of much of its lustre but that won’t worry connections of Irish hopeful Ronald Pump, a horse who has long threatened to win a big one.

A distant runner-up to Fakir D’Oudairies in the 2019 Drinmore Novice Chase, his first foray into Grade One company, Ronald Pump went on to finish a close second behind shock winner Lisnagar Oscar in the 2020 Stayers’ Hurdle.

Since then, he has twice chased home the imperious Honeysuckle in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle and finished third to Klassical Dream in a Punchestown Grade One.

With Buzz out of the equation, Matthew Smith’s charge may never get a better opportunity to make the breakthrough at Grade One level as most of his rivals have questions to answer.

Thyme Hill looks the obvious danger but last year’s runner-up was a long way below his best when fifth of seven on his seasonal reappearance in France last month and has questions to answer as a consequence.

Champ is an intriguing contender but his jumping went to pieces in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham last March and the suspicion is connections will be content with a confidence-boosting run over the smaller obstacles today before plotting a path forward.

Paisley Park won this race in dramatic fashion last year but all the evidence since suggests his best days are behind him.

In contrast, Ronald Pump looked at least as good as ever at Fairyhouse last month where an eight-length defeat to Honeysuckle was more than respectable. A repeat of that effort over today’s longer trip might just be enough to see him home in front.

The Betfair Exchange Trophy looks typically competitive but No Ordinary Joe could prove tough to beat if he settles better than he did in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham last month.

Given how freely he raced that day, No Ordinary Joe did well to finish a close third behind West Cork. He’s on 4lb better terms now and may be able to turn the tables on Dan Skelton’s horse.

The Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase is another tricky contest and the presence of front-running top-weight Cloth Cap means there’ll be no place to hide.

He could take catching but Grand Sancy might just be the one who does just that.

Guy has found one too good in his two starts this season but Nigel Twiston-Davies’ charge can make it third time lucky by winning the Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase.

Remastered is the hot favourite for the Virgin Bet Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase, the big race of the day at Haydock. It’s easy to see why as David Pipe’s charge looked to be going best before taking a pearler of a fall at the fourth last in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury just three weeks ago.

However, that fall tempers enthusiasm, as does the fact it was a particularly gruelling contest so preference instead is for Calipso Collonges.

Olly Murphy’s charge underwent wind surgery over the summer and victory at Kelso on his only start since suggests that may have worked the oracle. That was 42 days ago so he’ll have a freshness edge on the favourite and that might prove decisive come the business end of proceedings. It could be a good day for Murphy as his Mackelduff has decent claims in the Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle.

Selections

Ascot 1.50: Guy

Haydock 2.05: Mackelduff

Ascot 2.25: Ronald Pump (NB)

Haydock 2.40: Calipso Collonges

Ascot 3.00: Grand Sancy

Ascot 3.35: No Ordinary Joe (Nap)