Navan and Thurles tips: Journey With Me can make winning start to life over hurdles

The Mervyn Gray Construction Maiden Hurdle on this afternoon’s card in Navan is a fascinating race, from which Journey With Me can emerge with reputation enhanced.

Winner of his only point-to-point, Henry de Bromhead’s runner made his track debut in the same bumper won by stablemate Bob Olinger 12 months earlier and won almost as easily.

He is clearly a bright prospect, has a Grade One entry for the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle, which gives clear indication of the regard in which he is held, and this powerful galloper can make a winning hurdling debut today en route to better things.

Minella Cocooner was beaten at long odds-on on his hurdling debut but is sure to prove better than the bare form and can give the selection most to think about.

Stone Mad is another worth keeping an eye on with the future in mind.

Two-time bumper winner Belle Metal makes her jumping debut in the Navan Ford Maiden Hurdle and ought to be hard to beat. A wide-margin winner at Naas on her debut in January, she was just as impressive when stepped up to listed company at Limerick for her only subsequent start.

In justifying odds-on favouritism that day, she looked a particularly bright prospect and can give further credence to that belief by winning today.

Stablemate Ha D’or can give her most to think about. A winner of a bumper on his only outing in France, he was highly tried in both starts last season and there was distinct promise to be taken from the first of them, when he finished third behind Zanahiyr in a Grade Two Hurdle. Even if not today, a maiden hurdle win should be a formality for him.

For many, the most interesting runner on this card is the Gordon Elliott-trained American Mike, who will bid to preserve his unbeaten run by taking the listed Future Champions Bumper.

Winner of his only start in a point-to-point, when trained by Sean Doyle, he was heavily backed to make a winning racecourse debut at Down Royal and justified that support in great style.

The form received a boost when runner-up Royal Romeo dead-heated in a bumper at Fairyhouse’s winter festival, and American Mike can cement his place as ante-post favourite for the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham by following up here. Stablemate Harmonya Maker is likely to follow him home.

Tomorrow’s programme in Thurles is the last of the pre-Christmas meetings and, while it is not a particularly appealing card, it is usually a popular meeting. Fine Brunello gets the nap to secure his first win in Ireland in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase.

Winner of a bumper in France, he had some decent form for Joseph O’Brien and has shown a degree of promise in all his runs for Enda Bolger.

Last time out, over today’s course and distance, he finished sixth, not beaten too far, in a similar contest. He was noted making good progress into the straight and, with blinkers to sharpen him up today, he can find the extras required to secure his first chasing success.

NAVAN (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

11:30 Glenglass

12:05 Belle Metal (nb)

12:35 Journey With Me (nap)

1:10 Feelgood Island

1:45 All Class

2:20 Ciel De Neige

2:55 Handsworth

3:30 American Mike

Next best

11:30 Deploy The Getaway

12:05 Ha D’or

12:35 Minella Cocooner

1:10 Surprise Package

1:45 Not So Simple

2:20 Busselton

2:55 Enduring Love

3:30 Harmonya Maker

THURLES (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

12:10 Stratum

12:40 Beating The Odds

1:10 Fine Brunello (nap)

1:40 Braganza

2:10 Mind Your Money

2:40 Mr Fred Rogers (nb)

3:10 Dorans Weir

3:40 Churchtown Ruby

Next best

12:10 Mormon

12:40 Ran Rite

1:10 Western Sea

1:40 Family Business

2:10 Mighty Tom

2:40 Nell’s Well

3:10 Burn The Evidence

3:40 Eabha Grace