Navan and Thurles tips: Journey With Me can make winning start to life over hurdles

11:30 Glenglass
12:05 Belle Metal (nb)
12:35 Journey With Me (nap)
1:10 Feelgood Island
1:45 All Class
2:20 Ciel De Neige
2:55 Handsworth
3:30 American Mike
11:30 Deploy The Getaway
12:05 Ha D’or
12:35 Minella Cocooner
1:10 Surprise Package
1:45 Not So Simple
2:20 Busselton
2:55 Enduring Love
3:30 Harmonya Maker
12:10 Stratum
12:40 Beating The Odds
1:10 Fine Brunello (nap)
1:40 Braganza
2:10 Mind Your Money
2:40 Mr Fred Rogers (nb)
3:10 Dorans Weir
3:40 Churchtown Ruby
12:10 Mormon
12:40 Ran Rite
1:10 Western Sea
1:40 Family Business
2:10 Mighty Tom
2:40 Nell’s Well
3:10 Burn The Evidence
3:40 Eabha Grace