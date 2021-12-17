Inflection Point caps a year to savour for Ado McGuinness at Dundalk

A change of tactics paid dividends for the Ado McGuinness-trained Inflection Point as he came from last to first under Rory Cleary to capture the Crowne Plaza Hotel Leading Jockey & Trainer Awards Handicap at Dundalk.

The Invincible Spirit gelding idled in front in the closing stages, but beat War Hero by a half-length with favourite San Andreas a close third.

“We bought him for 12 grand in Newmarket, he’s a fun horse and he’s paid for himself already,” said McGuinness. “It’s been a great year — a Group 1 winner and the HRI award the other night crowned it.”

Successful over two miles on his penultimate start, Dalvey coped well with a drop in trip to land the other twin-feature, the Happy Christmas From All At Dundalk Stadium Handicap, crowning a tremendous year for trainer James McAuley and apprentice Jake Coen, who went on to complete a double and bring his career tally to eight on Arctic Blaze in the finale.

The 7-1 shot held the late flourish of Grandmaster Flash, having his first run since June, by a half-length to give McAuley his 20th win of the calendar year.

Apprentice Sam Ewing was on the mark on board Gordon Elliott’s Business, who built on his recent maiden win, in the first division of the BetVictor Proud To Sponsor Irish Racing Handicap.

Johnny Levins declared: “He’s a bit like Santa – he’s won this race two years in a row,” after Donagh O’Connor partnered 9-2 favourite Prisoners Dilemma to victory in the second division of this 45-75 contest, adding: “They cut their throats up front and Donagh was in the right place all the way.”

Trainer Jack Davison ended a successful 2021 campaign on a high when the Ronan Whelan-ridden Turn On The Jets mastered Sacred Territory to land the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF 2-Y-0 Race.

Mikey Sheehy registered his 41st win of the year when bringing Joseph O’Brien’s Almanzor colt Amanera with a well-timed late challenge to deny odds-on favourite Together Aclaim in the seven-furlong two-year-old maiden.