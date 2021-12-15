Dundalk tips: Course winner Knocklane Lass set to follow up

Knocklane Lass should have no trouble with the step up to a mile, and from a better draw this time she can dictate and once again fend off all comers
Knocklane Lass and Colin Keane win the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies Maiden at Dundalk earlier this month. Photo: Healy Racing

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 06:00
Tommy Lyons

Another trip to Dundalk and Knocklane Lass, who won here last week, can follow up in the fifth race, the Lengthen The Odds With BetVictor Race. When winning, Ger Lyons’ filly managed to race prominently from a wide draw and found plenty for the late pressure of the well-backed Honey Girl.

Based on that run, she should have no trouble with the step up to a mile, and from a better draw this time she can dictate and once again fend off all comers.

The only other winner in the race is the Joseph O’Brien-trained In Ecstasy, whose win came over course and distance. He can improve but is giving weight to all his rivals, and thus Rene Artois is feared most. He has run to a decent level in all four outings and is due a change of luck.

Seattle Creek was beaten at odds-on on his all-weather debut late last month but can make amends in the Crowne Plaza Hotel Leading Jockey & Trainer Championship Maiden. Luke Comer’s horse was heavily backed to get off the mark last time, but he was wide most of the way and took a long time to pick up. Eventually, he got up to finish second behind Dances With Stars and while it is not extremely strong form, there ought to be more to come from him.

From a better draw this time, he should be able to take up a handy position early and, under a more positive ride, he can prove too strong for his rivals.

Elzaamsan ran a fine race in defeat on his recent all-weather debut and is feared most. Granville Street also caught the eye on debut and will appreciate the step up in trip, but that run was just seven days ago and there is a concern he will find this coming too soon after that hard race. The Joseph O’Brien-trained White Marlin is on debut and worth noting in the betting.

DUNDALK 

Tommy Lyons 

4:00 Wait A Little 

4:30 Seattle Creek (nb) 

5:00 Super Proud 

5:30 King Of Cashel 

6:00 Knocklane Lass (nap) 

6:30 Annexation 

7:00 Laurens Company 

7:30 Alhaajeb 

Next best 

4:00 Samrogue 

4:30 Elzaamsan 

5:00 Dare To Flare 

5:30 Santorini Sun 

6:00 Rene Artois 

6:30 Bears Hug 

7:00 Royal Scholar 

7:30 Anjah

