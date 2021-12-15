Dundalk tips: Course winner Knocklane Lass set to follow up

Elzaamsan ran a fine race in defeat on his recent all-weather debut and is feared most. Granville Street also caught the eye on debut and will appreciate the step up in trip, but that run was just seven days ago and there is a concern he will find this coming too soon after that hard race. The Joseph O’Brien-trained White Marlin is on debut and worth noting in the betting.
4:00 Wait A Little
4:30 Seattle Creek (nb)
5:00 Super Proud
5:30 King Of Cashel
6:00 Knocklane Lass (nap)
6:30 Annexation
7:00 Laurens Company
7:30 Alhaajeb
