Racing in turmoil as Robbie Dunne hit with 18-month ban

Racing was thrown into turmoil on Thursday as Irish jockey Robbie Dunne was banned from riding for 18 months, with three months suspended, for conducting a seven-month campaign of bullying and intimidation against his fellow rider Bryony Frost.

In a vindication of Frost’s decision to lodge a complaint, Dunne was found guilty on four counts by an independent panel. Dunne was told by Brian Barker, the chair of the three-person panel, that “professional athletes should behave in a professional way and I’m afraid you haven’t. This was a deliberate targeting of a colleague whose vulnerabilities you exploited.

“This was a deliberate course of conduct, in public, over a fairly long period, which had its desired effect and your behaviour and language would not be tolerated in any other walk of life or workplace. You meant to instil fear and humiliation and you succeeded.”

Barker also expressed the panel’s “real concern” over a longstanding weighing room culture of self-policing disagreements between riders, which was described during the hearing as a “recipe for bullying” by the British Horseracing Authority’s counsel, Louis Weston.

Barker said Frost had been a “truthful, careful, and compelling” witness, and in taking her complaint to the BHA had “broken the [weighing room] code, knowing that isolation and rejection by some was inevitable”.

Jockey Bryony Frost. Picture: Adam Davy

He added that there was “real concern” that “the weighing room culture … is deep-rooted and coercive, and in itself not conducive to the good health and development of modern-day race-riding.”

But the aftermath of the verdict saw relations between the BHA and the Professional Jockeys’ Association (PJA) reach near-meltdown.

The PJA immediately took issue with the panel’s comments and the BHA’s conduct of the case, in a statement that could open a significant rift with the regulator as it seeks to address issues raised by the investigation.

“Bryony felt bullied,” the PJA said. “It certainly took courage to go through the process she has and we do not doubt the isolation she has felt.

The PJA entirely accepts that Robbie Dunne’s conduct as found by the disciplinary panel fell well short of the standard the PJA expects.

“All that said, the PJA does not accept the disciplinary panel’s findings in relation to the culture within, and collective behaviour of, the jump jockeys weighing room.

“It is a grossly inaccurate and wholly unfair representation of the weighing room and a conclusion we believe is at odds with the evidence presented.”

Dunne’s suspension comes into effect immediately, but he has seven days to lodge an appeal.

The BHA’s case against Dunne included six alleged instances of bullying and harassment, including two during races at Leicester and Market Rasen.

It portrayed him as a “self-appointed enforcer of weighing room traditions”, whose campaign against Frost and what he perceived to be issues with her riding style culminated in a “promise” to cause her physical harm by putting her “though the wing [of a fence]” after a race at Southwell in September 2020.

That, Frost told the panel last week, convinced her that Dunne would follow through on his threat.

“No one’s ever said [before] they were going to hurt me,” she said. “It was the promise that made me believe he wanted to, 100%.”

Frost, who rode a winner at Warwick while the decision was being announced, said in a statement that she “would like to thank every individual including the racing public that has supported me not only during the last couple of weeks but throughout.”

She added: “I wish now to take a few days to reflect on the outcome before I make any further comment. I ask the media to please give me and the people closest to me a few days of privacy. I need to focus on my upcoming rides over the weekend. Thank you.”

The BHA said in a statement that it welcomed the panel’s decision and that its decision to impose an 18-month suspension, well above the three-month entry point, “sends a clear message that conduct of this nature cannot be tolerated in any working environment within our sport”.

Frost v Dunne: A timeline Bryony Frost’s official complaint against fellow rider Robbie Dunne led to a British Horseracing Authority(BHA) investigation and subsequent disciplinary panel hearing. The initial allegations made by Frost were alleged to happened almost two years ago. Dunne was charged with seven breaches by the BHA. He denied them all bar one, although he disputed the words used in the admitted breach. This is how events unfolded leading up to yesterday’s ruling by the independent BHA panel in London that Dunne was in breach on all four counts of conduct prejudicial to horseracing, including that he bullied and harassed Frost. 2020, February 13: Frost accuses Dunne of riding in an intimidating manner at Leicester in a race she wins on This Breac, trained by her father, Jimmy, and Dunne finishes second on Lickpenny Larry. April 4: Dunne sends a tweet regarding the Virtual Grand National, allegedly mocking Frost. July 8: Dunne allegedly abuses Frost following a race at Stratford in which she finishes second on Wisecracker and Dunne sixth on Cillian’s Well. Dunne’s complaint is that Frost “cut across” his mount without leaving him sufficient room. A fence attendant claims to have heard the abuse. August 17: Frost accuses Dunne of threatening behaviour at Uttoxeter. September 3: Dunne allegedly confronts Frost following a race at Southwell in which Dunne’s mount, Cillian’s Well, suffers a fatal fall which he claims happened because Frost’s mount, Wisecracker, continually jumped to his left without Frost taking corrective action. Dunne is accused of saying to Frost “I promise I’ll put you through a wing (of a fence).” Dunne accepts the breach but denies the words used and claims it was not a threat but a “rebuke”. September 7: Dunne claims to receive a phone call from someone with a “West Country accent” threatens to break his legs. September 15: Frost makes official complaint to BHA. 2021, April 21: BHA’s then head of integrity, Chris Watts, completed a 121-page report into the allegations. September 29: Watt’s departure from his role is first reported. October 17: Elements of the report leaked to the Sunday Times. The BHA says the case is close to its conclusion. October 25: The Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) calls for the case to be dropped — “however unsatisfactory that is” — as it believes a fair hearing is impossible. November 22: BHA announces it has formally charged Dunne with conduct which “is prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of horse racing in Great Britain by bullying and harassing a fellow licensed jockey”. November 30: The hearing gets under way at BHA headquarters in High Holborn, London and lasts five days. December 9: An independent disciplinary panel finds Dunne in breach on all four counts of conduct prejudicial to horseracing, including that he bullied and harassed Frost. Dunne is banned for 18 months, three of which are suspended. He has seven days to lodge an appeal.

- Guardian