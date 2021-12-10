Dundalk tips: Scipio’s Defense can build on a promising debut

Another trip to Dundalk, and Scipio’s Defense can build on a promising debut by taking the second division of the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies’ Maiden for Johnny Murtagh and jockey Danny Sheehy.

She made her debut just a fortnight ago at this track and finished a fine fifth, beaten just two lengths, behind the experienced Brostaigh. Green in the early stages, she moved better the further they went and, after being caught in behind runners for much of the straight, she ran on well when in the clear inside the last half furlong.

She is certain to step up considerably just for the experience, and Friday’s longer trip should also prompt further improvement. She doesn’t have a great draw, in 12, but a number of the runners are likely to be back numbers, and she can race prominently early and prove too strong for Independent Expert.

The latter has two good runs on her card, including when third behind Show Of Stars on this track on what was her second start. The drop back to seven furlongs will suit the daughter of Gutaifan, and she is bound to be popular with punters.

Knocklane Lass will be hard to beat in the first division of the same maiden. Ger Lyons’ filly was well backed on debut but well beaten in the soft conditions of that Navan maiden. Next time up, at Naas, she finished a good second to Siesta Beach, and then filled the same spot when runner-up to Simply Gorgeous on her all-weather debut.

Fitted with blinkers for the first time today, she looks to have been found a decent opportunity to make the breakthrough.

Honey Girl can give her most to think about. This filly made her debut in early October in Killarney and finished a promising fifth behind Caroline Herschel.

Although she was never likely to come out on top that day, it was a decent maiden, from which the fourth, Show Of Stars, subsequently won a maiden. That race was over a mile, but she should be better suited to this shorter trip and can go well from a good draw.