Tramore report: Derek McGrath rewarded for nerves of steel

Derek McGrath notched his first success as a professional jockey by winning the Book A Table For New Year’s Day Mares’ Handicap Hurdle in remarkable fashion aboard the John Kiely-trained Powerful Out.

Riding his mount to get her settled and to finish off her race, the tactics looked exaggerated as she jumped off at the back of the field and was quickly detached. Quite reasonably, she immediately drifted rapidly on the exchanges, but the layers hadn’t factored in what would be a beautifully timed ride.

Noted making rapid progress going down into the dip for the final time, she jumped upside the favourite, Robyndeglory, at the last, and kept on best to land the spoils.

“To be honest, I was worried coming down the hill, thinking I was after leaving it too late, but she has plenty of pace and once she switched off and conserved energy, we were happy enough,” said McGrath.

“She wouldn’t be a huge fan of the soft ground, so I just tried to go a little bit wide where the ground wasn’t cut up.

“It’s great to have a local winner with John and Conor (Lannen, owner). John Kiely goes back a couple of generations with our family. He had horses for my grandparents, and he rode winners for them as well, so I’m delighted to get a winner back for him.”

Another local trainer to enjoy a good day was Henry de Bromhead, who combined with Rachael Blackmore to record a double. It began with Guily Billy running away with the Get Your 2022 Annual Badge At TramoreRaces.ie Maiden Hurdle, and was completed with a game performance from Brampton Belle in the mares’ maiden.

There was a terrific finish to the John & Peter Queally Special Recognition Award Handicap Hurdle in which four-year-old Kingston Kid, ridden by Maxine O’Sullivan for her father, Eugene, dug deep to deny the favourite, Lovely Moon, by a head.

“He’s a lovely little horse who has progressed greatly,” said the winning rider. “I’m delighted for the lads who own him, and they are local to us. I was a bit worried down the back, but I know he stays really well. I kept him wide for a bit of nicer ground and it suited.”

Shes Some Doll ran out an easy winner of the Doneraile Walk Beginners’ Chase for Gavin Cromwell and Luke Dempsey. The six-year-old’s previous win came on testing ground on the final day of the 2020 Limerick Christmas Festival and back on a similar surface today, she excelled.

In the Lady’s Cove Handicap Chase there was a poignant success for trainer Andy McNamara as Lessofdnegativity, ridden by Paddy O’Hanlon, ran out an easy winner on his first start since joining the trainer from the yard of his late father, Andrew.

“I’m sure the family will be delighted watching it,” said McNamara. “The owners, Michael Fay and Henry Lappin, would be close friends of Dad’s, and Robbie trained this horse originally, so it went through the lot of us.

“The horse is a course and distance winner, so he seems to like this place.”

Looking ahead, McNamara revealed: “HRI have moved a race around for him to run in Limerick on a day there’s a race in memory of Dad, so we’ll probably have to show up for that.”

Viva Devito, having his first run for Willie Mullins, ran out the day’s easiest winner, sauntering to success for Jody Townend in the Garrarus Beach Ladies’ Bumper.