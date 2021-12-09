No progress on independent report into IHRB anti-doping

The mechanisms for the independent investigation of the anti-doping structures within the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Body have yet to be put in place, three months after it was announced.

It has also been learned that the terms of reference have not been drawn up to frame the report, nor has the process by which the change to the body’s constitution that is necessary to allow two independent members on its board been set in motion.

The IHRB are still digesting the contents of the report into horse racing in Ireland emanating from the hearings of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, which was published on November 9.

The report provided a vote of confidence in the regulatory body’s anti-doping system compared to world standards but recommended an independent review that would include an audit of all previous tests carried out. It is not yet known if this would include use of improved technology and knowledge to retest old samples, which are all retained.

It was also recommended that all favourites as well as the first five in each race have hair samples taken and called for the development of a testing lab in the department’s proposed new National Equine Centre. Notably, it insisted that testing be carried out by an independent operator, saying that testing under the control of racing authorities “would not be acceptable”.

The installation of CCTV at all racecourses was described as a matter of urgency and the IHRB was put on notice that progress would be monitored.

Apart from anti-doping, the governance of the IHRB was addressed with a recommendation that the Government review legislation in relation to its current functions and structure as a self-elected body, giving a perception at least of an absence of independence and transparency. The new independent structure in America was put forward as an example.

To that end, the report said independent members should be added to the board from outside the industry, most of whom would be appointed by the Minister for Agriculture, Food & Marine. The complete lack of gender balance would also need to be addressed. Transparency around salary structure was also recommended, given the near €10m in State funding the IHRB receives.

It also called for the introduction of a traceability system for horses such as the AIM (Animal Identification & Movement) one already in place at the department for cattle.

“The IHRB were grateful to get the opportunity to meet with the Joint Oireachtas Committee on two occasions and to be afforded so much time to explain our processes across the board,” said IHRB spokesperson Niall Cronin.

“We were delighted that they afforded so much time to the report itself. It was a very detailed report, and we welcome that.

“The board of directors will reflect on that report. They haven’t had a board meeting since the report was issued but they are considering all elements of the report.

“Even prior to this report being published, there was an agreement by the board to amend the constitution to allow for independent board members and we would hope that process will start in the New Year, in recruiting independent board members.

“We also have instigated an independent audit to take place of our equine anti-doping procedures. That was agreed at a board meeting in September.”

While the Irish Independent named former New South Wales chief veterinary officer Craig Suann, the IHRB insist that no decision has been made and neither confirmed nor denied that the Australian with 33 years of experience in the area of anti-doping would be conducting the audit.

The body is also currently in the market for a new CEO following the retirement of Denis Egan, with head of licensing, legal and compliance, Cliodhna Guy currently combining her regular duties with that of chief executive in an interim capacity.

“That process is under way and is continuing,” said Cronin in relation to the search for Egan’s successor.

Meanwhile, the IHRB’s own six-monthly anti-doping report, which began earlier this year with a rundown of activities for the first half of 2021, will be due for publication pertaining to the latter half of the year, next month.