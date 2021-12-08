Verdict due on Thursday as Robbie Dunne's disciplinary hearing concludes

The Irish jockey denies all but one of the seven charges brought against him
Verdict due on Thursday as Robbie Dunne's disciplinary hearing concludes

Robbie Dunne is alleged to have threatened Frost by promising to "put her through a wing".
Picture: Tim Goode/PA 

Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 15:02
Molly Hunter

The British Horseracing Authority's disciplinary hearing into allegations jockey Robbie Dunne bullied and harassed Bryony Frost has been adjourned, with a final decision expected by noon on Thursday.

Dunne denies all but one of the seven charges brought against him after allegations from fellow rider Frost, although he denies the language used in the admitted breach, and has been present in High Holborn for five days as the hearing took place in front of a three-person panel.

The majority of the incidents in question took place in 2020, when Dunne is alleged to have threatened Frost by promising to "put her through a wing" and is also accused of using misogynistic language such as "fucking whore", "fucking slut" and "dangerous c***" towards her.

More in this section

Robert Dunne File Photo Robbie Dunne denies Bryony Frost’s bullying claims as hearing continues
Tramore card postponed due to Storm Barra Tramore card postponed due to Storm Barra
2021 Randox Health Grand National Rachael Blackmore favourite to land World Sport Star title at BBC awards
<p>Billy Lee winning for trainer Henry de Bromhead at Dundalk last week. He can have more success at the same track today. Picture: Healy Racing</p>

Dundalk tips: Billy Lee guide tricky Tooreen Angel to victory

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up