Jockey Billy Lee has numerous good chances on this afternoon’s card in Dundalk and the nap goes to Tooreen Angel, his mount in the first division of the DundalkStadium.com Handicap.

Fozzy Stack’s filly has been in decent form recently, running well without winning for seven-pound claimer Olivia Shanahan.

However, she can be quite a tricky ride for an inexperienced rider as she has to be ridden for a bit of luck in the closing stages and thus should benefit from the professional hands of Lee.

Two pounds lower this afternoon than when securing the second of her two wins over today’s course and distance, she is likely to be dropped out once more from her wide draw but can come through late to notch a third career victory.

Lee can also take the opener, the Follow Us On Twitter @DundalkStadium Claiming Race, aboard the Tony Martin-trained Niburu.

The six-year-old gelding has run a total of six times on this track and was as good as ever when just touched off in a handicap over course and distance in late October.

Being put in for just €9,000 for this race means he has just 9-06 to carry and is well treated relative to his chief rivals.

Given the form he is in, he can take full advantage. Kendancer was a winner of his only outing on the all-weather in his native France, returns to an artificial surface fit from a summer over hurdles, and is likely to give the selection most to think about.

Lee also has leading claims in the second division of the Find Us On Facebook @DundalkStadium Handicap aboard the Willie McCreery-trained Morning Approach.