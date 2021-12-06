Rachael Blackmore favourite to land World Sport Star title at BBC awards

Blackmore will be up against some of the biggest names in world sport such as tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and American Football great Tom Brady
Rachael Blackmore celebrates after riding Minella Times to win The Randox Grand National Handicap Chase at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 15:50
PA

Rachael Blackmore’s record-breaking achievements in 2021 have been rewarded with a nomination in the World Sport Star category at this month’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

Blackmore, who is the 5-2 favourite for prize, will be up against some of the biggest names in world sport such as tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and American Football great Tom Brady.

The 32-year-old from Tipperary secured her place in racing history when she became the first woman to be crowned leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival with six winners, which included the Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle.

However, she took her fame, and achievements, to new heights when becoming the first female to win the Grand National on Minella Times in April, garnering international attention in the following days.

Other nominees include boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Formula One star Max Verstappen, and Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Brady is second favourite behind Blackmore in the betting, followed by Thompson-Herah.

Voting has already opened and will close at 1pm on December 14, with the winner announced in the live show on December 19.

