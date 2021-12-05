Willie Mullins and Sean O’Keeffe bounce back from Kilcruit shock with Cork treble

An early disappointment became a distant memory for Willie Mullins and Sean O’Keeffe as they bounced back from the defeat of 1-14 chance Kilcruit to complete a treble which included the featured Grade 2 Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase with Energumene.

Completing a nap hand of wins over fences and giving Mullins a remarkable 13th win in the last 15 runnings of the race, the seven-year-old had to deal with the early and mid-race attention of the smart Notebook, but did so in fine style. He might have been forgiven if that effort had taken its toll late on, but much to his credit he kept going all the way to the line to win with a considerable amount in hand.

“Sean said they went very quick early, and the other horse (Notebook) took him on down the back straight and they ended up racing,” said assistant trainer David Casey. “Other than that, he'd have been very impressive, but his class told in the straight and he won easily. He was giving away a penalty, as well, and Sean thinks he'll improve loads from that run. We know he stays further but we’ll keep him to that two-mile trip for as long as we have to.”

Mullins and O’Keeffe got off the mark for the day when unbeaten bumper horse Dysart Dynamo made a successful hurdling debut in the second division of the two-mile maiden. A horse with tremendous scope, he showed some signs of greenness along the way but was, ultimately, in a different league to his rivals.

“That was great,” said Casey. “We think he’s a fair horse. Sean said he did everything right, he jumped well, but was just having a little look in front. But on the whole, he galloped away, and Sean said he didn’t realise he was so far in front as he was doing it easy.

“He’s not exuberant at home, but he does his job, and does it well. His jumping is very good. He has a huge engine and when he goes jumping fences, he’ll be very good.”

Leg two of the treble came in the Grade 2 O’Flynn Group Irish EBF Mares’ Novice Chase in which Concertista came out on top despite having no race experience over fences. Magic Daze set out to make all but O’Keeffe rode a confident race aboard the winner, delivered her with a challenge in the straight, and sent her on from the back of the last.

The disappointment for Mullins and O’Keeffe had come in the first division of the Follow Us On Instagram Maiden Hurdle in which Cheltenham Champion Bumper runner-up Kilcruit proved no match for the Henry de Bromhead-trained Largy Debut. The latter, returning from more than a year and a half off, set out in front and, despite a bad mistake at the last, picked up far too well for the long odds-on favourite.

“He had been working really well coming here and we thought he was a nice horse,” said assistant trainer David Roche. “Keith (Donoghue) gave him a great spin around and it's great to get a nice horse for Chris (Jones, owner).

“It was probably an ideal race for Kilcruit getting a lead off us but our fellow jumps and travels. He was bought as a nice horse and had small niggly things but was ready to go last year when the ground was gone a bit dry on him. We brought him back and he has been doing everything right so far.”

As well as being a great day for the Closutton team, it was an afternoon to remember for Kilworth trainer Sean O’Brien, who took the Grade 3 Singleton’s SuperValu Stayers’ Novice Hurdle with the Mark McDonagh-ridden Nell’s Well.

Given a patient ride, the 25-1 chance crept into contention on the turn for home and picked up particularly well to go clear for a facile success.

“I said to Mark going out, to ride her to get home and try to pick up the pieces, and I thought he did that better than I could have envisaged,” said the delighted winning trainer.

“Did I expect that win? No. Did I expect her to be placed? On her handicap mark, no. But three miles on soft ground, and you're just hoping one or two don't step up to the mark, and that's what happened. The race fell apart, and she just kept galloping, and her jumping was unbelievable.

“I thought Mark gave her a peach of a ride. It was his first graded winner. We couldn't claim the 7lbs but to be fair to the man who owns her, Pat Casey, he said he still wanted him to ride her, that he knows her well, and that he gets on well with her. And I think it made all the difference as he gave her a great ride.

“We came here for black type, and we have a bit more now. We don't get these days too often, so it's fantastic.”

Gordon Elliott had the type of weekend which could hardly be expected to be repeated as he followed his seven-timer in Navan on Saturday by taking the first races at Cork and Punchestown to make it nine race wins in a row.

Given the run of the stable, it was unsurprising that Iberique De Seuil was able to end a sequence of three runner-up finishes with a win, albeit a narrow one, in the Racing Again January 8 3YO Maiden Hurdle. The youngster needed all of Denis O’Regan’s nous to see off Vera Vento and Swinging London by a head and a neck.

Lucky Max, trained by Sean Doyle and ridden by Jack Foley, showed that he has not yet reached the ceiling of his ability when completing his hat-trick with a comfortable victory in the Fermoy Handicap Hurdle. Twenty-two pounds higher than when beginning his winning sequence at Clonmel in late October, he is set for another significant rise in the handicap but looks capable of much more.

Waterford trainer Paul Kiely saddled his third winner inside the rails when Thedancingfarrier got off the mark in the River Blackwater Novice Handicap Hurdle. Given a well-judged ride by Mikey Hamill, for whom it was a third winner in recent weeks, the three-time point-to-point winner got in close to the last, which could have been costly, but picked up again to deny the gambled-on Womalko.