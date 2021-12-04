Talking Horses: Chacun Pour Soi can put rivals in their place at Sandown

It’s hard to escape the conclusion that Chacun Pour Soi’s best chance of winning a Champion Chase probably came and went at Cheltenham last March but that shock reversal shouldn’t detract from the fact that the Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old is a top-class two-miler chaser.

Five dominant Grade One wins illustrate that reality and the absence of Shishkin from today’s Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown has left the way clear for Chacun Pour Soi to extend that impressive tally to six.

By their own admission, connections were too conservative with their tactics at Cheltenham but the way Chacun Pour Soi weakened after jumping the last flight in front to finish third behind Put The kettle On and Nube Negra also suggests he wasn’t quite at his brilliant best on that occasion.

It was a very different story at Punchestown on his final start of last season as Chacun Pour Soi was allowed to trade blows with Allaho from the get-go. He won that exhilarating duel comprehensively, crossing the line five and a half lengths in front of the runaway Ryanair Chase winner with Nube Negra a further 19 lengths behind. That was the real Chacun Pour Soi.

Unlike Chacun Pour Soi, Nube Negra has the benefit of a run ahead of their latest clash but the sense remains that the Irish horse will need to be significantly below his best on his first start for 221 days if Dan Skelton’s charge — an admittedly impressive winner of the Grade Two Shloer Chase at Cheltenham last month — is to lower the colours of the favourite.

That seems unlikely as, while Chacun Pour Soi may well improve for the run, Mullins will surely have him as close to peak fitness as possible for the most prestigious two-mile chase outside of the Cheltenham Festival.

And given he’ll have to beat high-class younger rivals in Shishkin and Energumene in the Champion Chase, this looks his best chance to land a British Grade One. It’ll be a surprise and a disappointment if he fails to take it.

The Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices’ Chase is the other Grade One on today’s Sandown card and Il Ridoto, who makes a swift return to the track after an impressive victory at Newbury last weekend, may be able to turn over favourite Third Time Lucki.

Paul Nicholls has won this race a record seven times and the fact he’s happy to fasttrack Il Ridoto into Grade One company suggests the four-year-old is a pretty smart prospect.

It could be a good day for Gary Moore as Larry, an impressive winner at Ascot five weeks ago, could go close in the Betfair Exchange London National Handicap Chase while course specialist Hudson De Grugy can make it four wins from five Sandown starts by landing the Betfair Daily Rewards December Handicap Hurdle.

Tiger Roll returns to Aintree today but the dual Grand National hero looks up against it in the Grade Two Unibet Many Clouds Chase.

Preference instead is for another old favourite in the shape of 2018 Gold Cup hero Native River. Rising 12, he’s clearly not the force of old but he may still have one last big day in him.

The Unibet Becher Handicap Chase is pretty tricky but recent Bangor winner Snow Leopardess shouldn’t be far away if she takes to the National fences.

Elsewhere at Aintree, White Pepper can give Gavin Cromwell victory in the Unibet Proudly Supports ‘Racing Is Everyone’s Sport’ Fillies’ Juvenile Hurdle while Tamar Bridge looks the likeliest winner of the Unibet - 2021 Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year Handicap Hurdle.

Selections

Aintree 1.30: White Pepper

Sandown 1.50: Il Ridoto

Aintree 2.05: Native River (NB)

Sandown 2.25: Chacun Pour Soi (Nap)

Aintree 2.40: Snow Leopardess

Sandown 3.00: Larry

Aintree 3.15: Tamar Bridge

Sandown 3.35: Hudson De Grugy