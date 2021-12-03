Freescape lands fifth win on Dundalk’s polytrack for David Marnane

The David Marnane-trained Freescape registered his fifth win on the polytrack (he has won nowhere else) and took another step towards a return to Dubai in the New Year when justifying 4/1 favouritism in the one-mile BetVictor Loyalty Club Handicap in Dundalk.

Ridden by Oisin Orr, the six-year-old Cityscape gelding came through to outpoint Akhlaaq, French Rain and Bucky Larson and Marnane pointed out: “He travelled really well, but doesn’t kill himself when he gets there.

“Seven furlongs is his minimum trip and he did well to win the last day. He was more comfortable over the mile tonight.

“He’ll come back here in two weeks for a mile and a quarter handicap. After that, we’ll make a decision about going back to Dubai with him. He was fifth to Barney Roy in a Group 1 out there last year and there are a couple of nice races for him at the carnival.”

On a big weekend for the yard, Henry de Bromhead won the Irishinjuredjockeys.com 2-Y-0 Maiden with a potentially smart debutant Vina Sena, a Vadamos colt, in the colours of O T I Racing.

The 16/5 shot, third in a barrier-trial at this venue in August, came from off the pace under Billy Lee, travelling sweetly, and hit the front before the furlong-pole before stretching clear to bFreescape lands fifth win on Dundalk’s polytrackeat favourite Rene Artois comfortably.

“I liked him in the barrier-trial,” said Lee.

“He has improved since then and put up a good performance out there. He travelled well and, when I angled him out, he picked-up well and galloped to the line. He’s a fine, big, scopey horse and should improve from two to three.”

James McAuley continued his rich vein of form when Meishar (Gavin Ryan), dropping to five furlongs for the first time, defied top-weight in the sprint handicap, his fourth win of 2021 at Dundalk.

“Six or seven furlongs is ideal for him, and we decided to try him at five rather than stepping him up to a mile,” explained the trainer. “He’s been unbelievably consistent and, after this, we have lots of options for next year.”

McAuley was denied a double when 15/8 favourite Moshammer (Colin Keane) was collared close home and beaten a neck by the Johnny Murtagh-trained debutante No Nay Alexander (16/1) in the seven-furlong DundalkSatdium.com Maiden.

No Nay Alexander was the first leg of a double for stable-jockey Ben Coen, successful again when 2/1 favourite Joupe, Peter Lawlor’s first winner here last week, raised 11lb. and stepping up significantly in trip, came from last to first to land the first division of the 45-65 ten-furlong handicap.

On a good night for the family, Coen’s younger brother Jake was on the mark earlier when landing the seven-furlong 45-65 handicap on Pat Murphy’s top-weight Ampeson, up 5lb. for a course and distance win last week and set to reappear on Wednesday.