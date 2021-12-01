Sean Bowen, 16, rides first-ever winner on Ajax Tavern at Dundalk

Sean Bowen rode his first-ever winner at Dundalk on just his fifth attempt when Ajax Tavern won the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Claiming Race in fine style.

Just like his namesake who plies his trade over jumps in the UK, Bowen hails from a famous racing family as his uncle, John Nallen, trains point-to-pointers and bred both this year’s Gold Cup and Grand National winners in Minella Indo and Minella Times.

The 16-year-old rider’s mother, Liz, manages the famous Hotel Minella in County Tipperary.

“I just got my licence at the end of September and that’s my fifth ride so far,” Bowen said after partnering Denis Hogan’s 14-1 shot to victory.

“He was lazy enough after jumping off but then started travelling and turning in he lit up. It’s a great feeling.

“I’m riding out for Denis two days a week and the rest of the week with my uncle John Nallen. I’m still in school but doing a transition year at the moment, which has given me a chance to focus on it.

“I did pony racing for a few years and had 10 winners. It was a great help riding finishes and starting - a great benefit.”

Meanwhile a revelation since being gelded and stepping-up in trip, the Andy Slattery-trained Doitforandrew bolted-up in the seven-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction 2-Y-0 Race.

Off the mark when tackling this trip for the first time last week, the Ribchester gelding trounced his rivals, challenging in the centre of the track under apprentice Jake Coen before powering clear to slam Hey Kamier by five and a half lengths.

“The form was in the book, including a second to Quick Suzy at the Curragh,” stated winning trainer Slattery. “He misbehaved in the Curragh in August and we decided to geld him.

“He has settled down a lot since, which told us that he might appreciate the step-up in trip.”

“I knew he’d improve from last week’s run. Jake said he was half-speeding all the way. There were a few offers for him after last week’s win and I’d say there’ll be more after this.”

Out of luck with favourite Trent in the race won by Doitforandrew, Ger Lyons and Colin Keane had been on the target earlier when 1/8 shot Jarvis landed the opening four-runner two-year-old maiden.

The Profitable colt was opening his account at the eleventh attempt, to the satisfaction of Shane Lyons, who said: “He’s been very consistent and deserved to get a win on the board. Colin was delighted with him and said that he felt as fresh as paint.

“There’s a five-furlong winners’ race here on December 15 and he might come back for that.

“If not, he’ll have his break.”

Gavin Cromwell, who hit the cross-bar in a couple of Grade 1 novice events at Fairyhouse on Sunday, enjoyed better luck when 14/1 shot Pepsiwithacap outpointed favourite and top-weight Satin Snake in the seven-furlong nursery, prompting winning rider Gary Carroll to comment: “She picked-up well, but pricked her ears and idled when she got to the front – it eas a long last furlong.”

Third, from a bad draw over five-furlongs last time, Seamus O’Donnell’s Theriverrunsdeep, well-ridden by Paddy Harnett, justified 3/1 favouritism in the six-furlong Lengthen The Odds With BetVictor.