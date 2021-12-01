Dundalk tips: Rocky Dreams can bag another claimer

Dundalk tips: Rocky Dreams can bag another claimer

Rocky Dreams and Daniel King win at Dundalk earlier this month. Picture: Healy Racing

Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 06:00
Tommy Lyons

A run-of-the-mill all-weather programme this afternoon in Dundalk, where Rocky Dreams can take the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Claiming Race for Denis Hogan and jockey Daniel King.

The four-year-old is quite quirky but certainly has plenty of ability, as his record of three wins and two runner-up finishes in nine runs on all-weather surfaces indicate.

A little less than a month ago, he won a claimer over six furlongs and subsequently posted two more solid efforts, including when runner-up in a one-mile claimer here a fortnight ago. The versatile sort also has decent form over today’s seven-furlong trip and has a good draw to operate from this time. His young rider, a seven-pound claimer, was on board for his most recent win, and the pair can earn another trip to the winner’s enclosure.

House Of Kings may prove the biggest danger. He finished three parts of a length and one place behind the selection when they were second and third behind Timourid here last time out, but the draw hands a greater advantage to Rocky Dreams and he can confirm the form.

Morning Soldier can add to his maiden success here by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction. Tom Mullins’ runner stepped up quite considerably on his debut effort when winning his maiden here at the expense of Trent, who re-opposes, and there is more to come from the gelding.

He is 5lbs worse off with the runner-up, who was on debut that day, but the margin of victory does not do justice to Morning Soldier’s superiority, and he can confirm it despite the worse terms.

Trent was quite well backed to make amends on his second start, but he was no match for the promising Star Girls Aalmal and, after trying to get to that one, was eventually run out of second place by subsequent winner Brostaigh. These are slightly calmer waters but he needs to find more in the closing stages if he is to get his turn today.

DUNDALK 

Tommy Lyons 

1:40 Jarvis 

2:10 Rocky Dreams (nap) 

2:40 Morning Soldier (nb) 

3:10 Princess Rajj 

3:40 Manhattan Dandy 

4:10 Bright Glory 

4:40 Ulster Blackwater 

Next best 

1:40 Ano Syra 

2:10 House Of Kings 

2:40 Doitforandrew 

3:10 Charlie Luciano 

3:40 Teddy Boy 

4:10 Old Tom Higgins 

4:40 Fictitious Lady

More in this section

Chepstow - Friday 19th November Bryony Frost subjected to 'foul, sexually abusive, and misogynistic language', BHA panel told
Maureen and Willie Mullins after winning with Sharjah 14/11/2021 Willie Mullins has strong hand in John Durkan Memorial
Work riders and horses doing their morning work at Cullentra stables 29/11/2021 Gordon Elliott: This year is about rebuilding and getting back to where we were
<p>Freddy Tylicki was trampled after coming off his mount in the one-mile fillies' maiden race and was left partially paralysed and a permanent wheelchair user. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA </p>

Jockey being sued by injured rival denies trying to 'ride him off the track' 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up