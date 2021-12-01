Dundalk tips: Rocky Dreams can bag another claimer

A run-of-the-mill all-weather programme this afternoon in Dundalk, where Rocky Dreams can take the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Claiming Race for Denis Hogan and jockey Daniel King.

The four-year-old is quite quirky but certainly has plenty of ability, as his record of three wins and two runner-up finishes in nine runs on all-weather surfaces indicate.

A little less than a month ago, he won a claimer over six furlongs and subsequently posted two more solid efforts, including when runner-up in a one-mile claimer here a fortnight ago. The versatile sort also has decent form over today’s seven-furlong trip and has a good draw to operate from this time. His young rider, a seven-pound claimer, was on board for his most recent win, and the pair can earn another trip to the winner’s enclosure.

House Of Kings may prove the biggest danger. He finished three parts of a length and one place behind the selection when they were second and third behind Timourid here last time out, but the draw hands a greater advantage to Rocky Dreams and he can confirm the form.

Morning Soldier can add to his maiden success here by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction. Tom Mullins’ runner stepped up quite considerably on his debut effort when winning his maiden here at the expense of Trent, who re-opposes, and there is more to come from the gelding.

He is 5lbs worse off with the runner-up, who was on debut that day, but the margin of victory does not do justice to Morning Soldier’s superiority, and he can confirm it despite the worse terms.

Trent was quite well backed to make amends on his second start, but he was no match for the promising Star Girls Aalmal and, after trying to get to that one, was eventually run out of second place by subsequent winner Brostaigh. These are slightly calmer waters but he needs to find more in the closing stages if he is to get his turn today.

DUNDALK

Tommy Lyons

1:40 Jarvis

2:10 Rocky Dreams (nap)

2:40 Morning Soldier (nb)

3:10 Princess Rajj

3:40 Manhattan Dandy

4:10 Bright Glory

4:40 Ulster Blackwater

Next best

1:40 Ano Syra

2:10 House Of Kings

2:40 Doitforandrew

3:10 Charlie Luciano

3:40 Teddy Boy

4:10 Old Tom Higgins

4:40 Fictitious Lady