Weekend racing tips: Gringo D’aubrelle can make fitness count at Fairyhouse

Two great days of racing in Fairyhouse for its winter festival, and Gringo D’aubrelle can make his fitness count against Adamantly Chosen when they clash in a fascinating first division of the St Peter’s Dunboyne GAA Maiden Hurdle.
11:30 Max Flamingo (nb)
12:00 Halsafari
12:30 Epson Du Houx
1:01 Gringo D'aubrelle (nap)
1:36 Grangee
2:11 Enjoy D'allen
2:46 It'sallabouteve
3:21 Santonito
11:30 Dewcup
12:00 Favori Logique
12:30 Poseidon
1:01 Adamantly Chosen
1:36 Enki Flacke
2:11 It Could Be You
2:46 Stumptown
3:21 The Nice Guy
12:00 Hurricane Georgie
12:35 Fil Dor
1:05 My Mate Mozzie (nap)
1:35 Midnight Run (nb)
2:05 Coko Beach
2:40 Honeysuckle
3:10 Dads Lad
3:40 Sa Fureur
12:00 The Sliding Rock
12:35 Max Mayhem
1:05 Three Stripe Life
1:35 Fury Road
2:05 Stones And Roses
2:40 Saldier
3:10 Autumn Evening
3:40 Royal Romeo