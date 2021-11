Another Friday visit to Dundalk and punters may be best served by waiting for the finale, the Extra Places Everyrday At BetVictor Handicap, for the best betting opportunity, in the shape of the hat-trick-seeking Bradesco.

Luke Comer’s colt made the breakthrough on his all-weather debut earlier this month and followed up despite dropping back four fulongs to a mile and a half. On the more recent occasion, he got up late, and hasn’t been too harsly treated by the handicapper. The return to two miles looks a good move for the four-year-old and this rapidly improving sort can continue his winning run.