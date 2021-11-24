Dundalk report: Marsa completes quick double

Raised 5lb. for a nursery win a week ago, the Eddie Lynam-trained Marsa followed-up when justyifying 2/1 favouritism in the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Nursery Wednesday night.

The Slade Power filly, ridden by Ben Coen, got the better of top-weight Obtain by a half-length and trainer Lynam admitted: “I don’t like to run horses back so quick, but opportunities are limited.”

And he added: “Ben said she was good and brave when he needed her. She’s another winner for (her sire) Slade Power, who has been good to us this year.

“She’ll go on her holidays now and I think she’ll be more of a seven-furlong filly next year, when she grows up a bit.”

Back after a lengthy break, but boasting consistent placed form last winter, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Dances With Stars readily turned over odds-on favourite Seattle Creek in the mile and a half Lengthen The Odds With BetVictor Maiden, scoring by a length and a half, with the favourite’s stable-companion Don’t be Andry a close third.

Dances With Stars was an eighth winner for apprentice Hugh Horgan, who commented: “I had him in a nice position and he travelled lovely. He quickened well and, after having a little look, went to the line strong. I was a bit worried about his fitness after such a long break, but he won well.”

On a day when eleven-year-old stable stalwart Sharjah, a nine-time winner at Dundalk, ran his 154th and final race (finished a creditable fourth in the later two-mile handicap), Andy Slattery saddled Doitforandrew to open his account, at the seventh attempt, in the two-year-old auction maiden.

Ridden by Wayne Lordan, the Ribchester gelding got the better of odds-on favourite Together Aclaim by a length and a quarter, prompting his trainer to comment: “He had the best form in the race, a second to (subsequent Queen Mary winner) Quick Suzy at the Curragh. But he hadn’t been getting home in his races and is settling better now.

“We weren’t sure about the seven furlongs, but Wayne said he’d have no problem stepping-up to a mile.”

Sheila Lavery took the training honours, recording a 63/1 double with Annecherie (Billy Lee) in the two-mile Dundalkstadium Handicap and Summit Star (Gary Carroll) in the finale, the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap.

Lavery explained: “Billy said that Annecherie tanked with him the whole way and she’ll come back here for another twomile handicap next month. Summit Star is strengthening and improving all the time.

“She’s a real stayer and Gary feels she’ll have no problem stepping-up in trip.”

Apprentice Cian MacRedmond gave Eglish a patient ride to take the 3 DundalkSatdium.com Handicap for Ado McGuinness, who stressed: “Young Robert Whearty dropped his whip here the last night and Colin (Keane) did the same when she was beaten a nose, so this was long overdue.”

Peter Lawlor, who currently has six horses in training in Hollywood, County Wicklow, savoured his first success since getting his trainer’s licence a year ago when Joupe (Rory Cleary) captured the second division of the 45-65 seven-furlong handicap at the expense of Amazing One.

“I’m hoarse and can’t believe it,” declared a delighted Lawlor. “I was looking for a big run from her, to be on the premises, but I wasn’t expecting to win.

“She was my first runner and, now, she’s my first winner.”