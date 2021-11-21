Navan report: Run Wild Fred leads rivals a merry dance

Run Wild Fred halved in price for the Grand National as he got off the mark over fences at the ninth attempt with a commanding performance in the Ladbrokes Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan.

The seven-year-old, one of seven Gordon Elliott-trained runners, led his 15 rivals a merry dance with a bold, front-running display coupled with a superb round of jumping.

Davy Russell had company on Run Wild Fred through Defi Bleu, one of his stablemates, in the early stages of the feature contest on the card. Mister Fogpatches was always prominent and emerged as the main threat to Run Wild Fred at the business end, but in truth the 4-1 favourite never looked like stopping. He had shown staying was his game when runner-up in the Irish Grand National last season.

Mister Fogpatches was collared in the final strides by Farclas to give Elliott a one-two, seven and a half lengths behind the winner. It was also a double for Elliott and Russell after Hollow Games had won the Monksfield Novice Hurdle.

“I thought they were the two horses that maybe stood out among ours, a lot of the others ran good races,” said Elliott.

“I’m delighted for myself, number one, to win the race, for all the staff in the yard, for all my owners as well. Gigginstown have stood by me 100% through thick and thin.”

Run Wild Fred was cut to 6-1 favourite from 12-1 with Paddy Power for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham, and to 16-1 from 33s with Betfair for Aintree.

Noel Meade, Navan trainer and chairman of the racecourse, capped the landmark day (it was the Navan racecourse centenary) by taking the concluding Listed bumper, the Coolmore N.H. Sires In Swoop Irish EBF Mares INH Flat Race, with The Model Kingdom.

Having won well on her debut at Galway last month, the four-year-old was sent off a well-backed 2-1 favourite. She did not disappoint her legion of supporters as she led two furlongs out in the hands of amateur rider Pat Taaffe and comfortably held Harmonya Maker by a length and a half.

Meade said: “I would have been disappointed if she was beaten today, but having said that I’ve been disappointed so often coming racing.

“I suppose we’ll look at the Dublin Racing Festival with her. If she gets through that she’ll probably have another run somewhere.

“If she won at Leopardstown you could think about Cheltenham.”