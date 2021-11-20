Talking Horses: Bristol De Mai can complete four-timer in Betfair Chase

In theory, A Plus Tard should be a good thing in today’s Betfair Chase. Second to stablemate Minella Indo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last March, Henry de Bromhead’s charge is clearly the most talented horse in the line-up and, as a seven-year-old, has scope for further improvement.

He will also have the assistance of Rachael Blackmore, a jockey who, as she illustrated at Cheltenham last week, can even make fallers win. Not that should be an issue with A Plus Tard. The Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding has yet to hit the deck in 16 lifetime starts and, while not the most imposing of individuals, rarely makes even a semblance of a jumping error. He ticks most boxes and deserves his position at the head of the market.

However, for all the positives there are also significant negatives, most notably the fact A Plus Tard has been a beaten favourite first time out in his three seasons in De Bromhead’s care.

A further worry is that while this contest is obviously a big race in its own right, A Plus Tard’s entire season is being geared around going one better in the Gold Cup.

In contrast, this is Bristol De Mai’s Gold Cup. The Haydock specialist will equal Kauto Star’s record of four wins in this Grade One if he prevails today and looks sure to put up a bold defence of the title he regained when getting the better of Clan Des Obeaux last year.

At 10, the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained grey isn’t getting any younger and he clearly won’t be a factor come the Gold Cup next March.

However, Haydock is his place, the Betfair Chase is his race, and while conditions won’t be as testing as he’d ideally like, his 2018 victory showed he can do it on good ground too.

In A Plus Tard, he faces a formidable rival but Bristol De Mai’s record first time out, his love of Haydock, and the curreBristol De Maint flying form of Twiston-Davies team suggests he can thwart his younger rival this time.

Waiting Patiently looks best of the rest and can fill the frame on his first start for Christian Williams.

Elsewhere at Haydock, Bravemansgame is hard to oppose in the Double Daily Rewards With Betfair Graduation Chase.

Paul Nicholls’ charge was no match for Bob Olinger when third in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival but there was no shame in that and the ease with which he swatted subsequent Charlie Hall winner Fusil Raffles aside on his chasing debut at Newton Abbot last month suggests he can go far over the bigger obstacles.

The aforementioned Christian Williams can strike in the My Odds Boost On Betfair Handicap Chase where Strictlyadancer can complete an early-season hat-trick.

The selection landed a 17-runner event at Cheltenham last month and followed up at Prestbury Park last Saturday. He obviously hasn’t had long to recover from that race but he’s clearly loving life at the minute and another bold show seems likely.

The Grade Three Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle looks seriously competitive but it’ll be a surprise if Irish raider Rightplacerightime doesn’t go close for Emmet Mullins.

A beaten favourite on his first two starts for Mullins, the six-year-old won a three-mile chase over fences at Fairyhouse at the start of the month and should be bang there if matching that form back over smaller obstacles. The 7lb claim of jockey Harry Kimber can only help his cause.

The Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot sees the return of new formerly classy operators who now have something to prove. A dual Festival winner, Defi Du Seuil had a nightmare campaign last season while Lostintranslation looked a million miles from the horse who won the 2019 Betfair Chase before finishing third in the 2020 Gold Cup.

Both now have plenty to prove, especially up against Ascot specialist Dashel Drasher, but a chance is taken on Lostintranslation bouncing back for the Tizzards.

Like Defi Du Seuil, Lostintranslation underwent wind surgery over the summer and the hope is that it might work the oracle.

The Coral Hurdle is the other Grade Two on the Ascot card and Buzz, last seen winning the Cesarewitch on the Flat last month, should be hard to beat on his return to hurdling.

Nicky Henderson’s charge has the potential to develop into a leading Stayers’ Hurdle contender and the 6lb he’ll be receiving from Song For Someone and Goshen today makes him very hard to oppose.

Selections

Haydock 1.50: Bravemansgame

Ascot 2.05: Lostintranslation

Haydock 2.25: Rightplacerightime

Ascot 2.40: Buzz (Nap)

Haydock 3.00: Bristol De Mai

Ascot 3.15: Before Midnight (NB)

Haydock 3.35: Strictlyadancer