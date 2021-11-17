Star Girls Aalmal off the mark in style as Chris Hayes lands Dundalk treble

Sixth on her debut in listed company six weeks ago, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Star Girls Aalmal proved the undoubted star of Wednesday’s action on Dundalk’s polytrack, producing an impressive display to justify 6/4 favouritism in the Irish Stallion Farms EBNF 2-Y-0 Maiden and providing jockey Chris Hayes with the first leg of a sparkling treble.

The Elzaam filly, a half-sister to Create Belief, was in front after a furlong and, pressed by market rival Trent turning for home, she kept picking-up and, in the final furlong, stretched clear to score by four and three-quarter lengths from 86-rated Brostaigh with Trent in third.

“I liked her when I rode her in a barrier-trial here in September, but I wasn’t good on her when she made her debut in the listed race,” explained Hayes. “I rode her to be third, but ran into all sorts of trouble. I’m grateful to Henry and the owners for leaving me on her.

“I was happy to go forward on her. I gave her a squeeze turning in and she quickened and when I showed her the whip soon after the furlong-pole, she picked-up again.”

“I love Elzaams and, physically, she had turned inside out since her run in the listed race, six weeks ago. She’s in the right hotel and the future is bright for her. I think she’s going to be pretty smart in the spring.”

Hayes struck again when the Eddie Lynam-trained 9/4 favourite Marsa defied top-weight in the BetVictor Loyalty Club Nursery.

“It didn’t go to plan, because they went no gallop,” said the winning rider. “But I was impressed the way she did it. Eddie says she might run again in a six-furlong nursery on Wednesday, if she comes out of the race well.”

The Limerick man rounded off a another memorable night in Dundalk when bringing Luke Comer’s top-weight Bradesco, up 8lb. for a recent win over two miles, swept late to deny No Trouble in the finale, second division of the DundalkStadium.com Handicap.

Mick Mulvany saddled 33/1 shot Take My Hand to land the first division of the apprentice handicap, making most of the running, under an enterprising ride from Wesley Joyce, to beat Royal Scholar.

Mulvany was quick to pay tribute to the young rider, commenting: “Wesley did everything right. He’s a hard-worker and very reliable. He came to me with a reputation, but he’s a good apprentice and a good lad.”

In contrast, Robert Whearty brought Pat Martin’s grey mare Indiana Grey with a steady run from the back of the field to take the second division, getting the better of Colonel Slade and Tony The Gent well inside the final furlong to triumph by a half-length.

Whearty completed his first double when 11/4 favourite Picpoul, trained locally by Michael Rice, followed-up last week’s 50/1 course and distance success in the first division of the DundalkStadium.com Handicap.

Claimer specialist James McAuley struck again with the Luke McAteer-ridden Timourid, having his second run for the stable, in the opener. “He beat a filly that we like, Malaysian, here and, for €13,000 it was a no-brainer to claim him,” said McAuley. “We probably ran him back a bit soon but he’s a grand horse for fun and will win more races.

“A mile suits him well.”