Thurles tips: Mr Josiey Wales looks set to strike in novice hurdle

The INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Hurdle, the third race on this afternoon’s card in Thurles, has attracted just five runners, but it’s a cracking contest. There are four last-time-out winners in the race, but it is the other runner, Mr Josiey Wales, which makes most appeal.

Dermot McLoughlin’s six-year-old has clearly had a couple of issues along the way but, last season, the point to point winner won over hurdles at the second attempt. He made his return in a listed race at Cork just 18 days ago and, in that race which was run at a modest pace on very testing ground, he finished a fine third behind Chicago Time. In defeat he left the impression he would be better for a truer test of stamina and also less testing conditions.