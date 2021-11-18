Thurles tips: Mr Josiey Wales looks set to strike in novice hurdle

Beacon Edge didn’t look a natural jumper when runner-up to Lifetime Ambition on his chasing debut, but the form received a boost when Vanillier, who finished a place behind him, won a Grade 2 (albeit a poorly contested one) on his next start. If his jumping stands up, Beacon Edge should take beating, with the step up in trip in his favour.
12:00 Beacon Edge
12:30 Sean Says (nb)
1:00 Mr Josiey Wales (nap)
1:30 Broomfield Hall
2:00 She’s Commanche
2:30 Lake Chad
3:00 Keepthefaithinme
12:00 The Bosses Oscar
12:30 Turbo
1:00 Idas Boy
1:30 Majestic Jewel
2:00 Misty Millie
2:30 Ellaat
3:00 Gaelic Arc