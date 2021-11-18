Thurles tips: Mr Josiey Wales looks set to strike in novice hurdle

Mr Josiey Wales and Danny Hand win the Coolagown Stud Maiden Hurdle at Cork in April. Picture: Healy Racing

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 06:00
Tommy Lyons

The INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Hurdle, the third race on this afternoon’s card in Thurles, has attracted just five runners, but it’s a cracking contest. There are four last-time-out winners in the race, but it is the other runner, Mr Josiey Wales, which makes most appeal.

Dermot McLoughlin’s six-year-old has clearly had a couple of issues along the way but, last season, the point to point winner won over hurdles at the second attempt. He made his return in a listed race at Cork just 18 days ago and, in that race which was run at a modest pace on very testing ground, he finished a fine third behind Chicago Time. In defeat he left the impression he would be better for a truer test of stamina and also less testing conditions.

He may have to make his own pace today, though Quantum Realm made all when winning over a shorter trip last time, but he will be fitter for his recent run and that won’t be an issue, should he have to do so.

Idas Boy ran out an easy winner last time and, while there wasn’t much depth to that race, he had good form early last season and can improve further. Churchstonewarrior was also impressive last time and is respected.

Sean Says ought to take some beating in the Racing Again Next Thursday Handicap Chase. Rodger Sweeney’s five-year-old won twice over hurdles and on her latest run over obstacles, she ran a fine race to finish fifth, beaten a little over 12 lengths, behind Ballyshannon Rose. 

Since that outing, she reverted to the Flat and ran out an easy winner of a 12-furlong race, beating the 125-rated hurdler Lunar Display with considerable authority.

Back over fences and making her handicap debut in this sphere off a mark of 104, she looks potentially very well treated and has to be the selection. Turbo, Pairc Na Ngael and Well Joey are all capable of being in the hunt at the close of play.

The opening race, the BetVictor Irish EBF Beginners’ Chase, is a fascinating race and, while Beacon Edge and The Bosses Oscar stand out as leading players, neither has been entirely convincing to date over fences.

Beacon Edge didn’t look a natural jumper when runner-up to Lifetime Ambition on his chasing debut, but the form received a boost when Vanillier, who finished a place behind him, won a Grade 2 (albeit a poorly contested one) on his next start. If his jumping stands up, Beacon Edge should take beating, with the step up in trip in his favour.

THURLES 

Tommy Lyons 

12:00 Beacon Edge 

12:30 Sean Says (nb) 

1:00 Mr Josiey Wales (nap) 

1:30 Broomfield Hall 

2:00 She’s Commanche 

2:30 Lake Chad 

3:00 Keepthefaithinme 

Next best 

12:00 The Bosses Oscar 

12:30 Turbo 

1:00 Idas Boy 

1:30 Majestic Jewel 

2:00 Misty Millie 

2:30 Ellaat 

3:00 Gaelic Arc

