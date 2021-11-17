Mouse Morris sets sights on Christmas date for French Dynamite

Mouse Morris has the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting on the agenda for French Dynamite.

The Co Tipperary trainer feels he has to step French Dynamite up in class sooner rather than later after the six-year-old got off the mark over fences at the second attempt with a convincing performance at Punchestown.

“He’s fine. He’s in good fettle. I don’t know where I go next with him,” said Morris.

“I might have to step him up in grade as the programme over here is not conducive to a horse like him.

“I’d say any trip from two and a half miles to three is fine for him. We’ll see how he goes on. The three-mile novice chase at Leopardstown over Christmas will be the long-term aim.”

Morris has another promising staying novice chasing prospect in Gentlemansgame.

The five-year-old, who like French Dynamite, is owned by Robcour, was last seen finishing second to Galopin Des Champs in the Grade One Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival in April.

“He’s chipping away but he’s behind the others fitness wise,” said Morris.

“He’ll start off in a beginners’ chase over two and a half miles. He’ll get three miles as well and he might to have a clash with French Dynamite at some stage. It’s a good headache to have. He’ll be ready around Christmas time.”