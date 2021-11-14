Sharjah rewards Patrick Mullins’ loyalty with Morgiana Hurdle success at Punchestown

Sharjah rewarded Patrick Mullins’ loyalty when reclaiming his title in the Grade One Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

The eight-year-old took the contest in 2018 and is a regular presence among the placed runners in the top-calibre hurdle contests, a status that saw him start as the 6-4 favourite.

He faced only two opponents with the late withdrawals of reigning champion Abacadabras and Joseph O’Brien’s Darasso leaving only Gordon Elliott’s Zanahiyr and stablemate Echoes In Rain to challenge him.

A faultless round of jumping had the smooth-travelling Champion Hurdle runner-up well placed to take the lead over the last, after which he happily pulled clear of Zanahiyr to prevail by three lengths, with Grand One-winning mare Echoes In Rain a further 12 lengths behind.

“He runs his race every day and he has a little bit of class. He’s a wonderful servant to have around the place,” said Willie Mullins.

“I’d imagine he’ll go back to Leopardstown at Christmas, all being well.

“It was very tactical, but the way it played out played into Sharjah’s hands.”

Of Echoes In Rain’s disappointing performance, the trainer said: “They went a bit too slow for the filly. She was too buzzy and didn’t jump well enough at that slow pace.

“She has a lot of improvement to do, but hopefully she will improve.”

Patrick Mullins opted to keep with Sharjah over Echoes In Rain, a decision that proved wise as the bay provided him with his first triumph in the race.

“The race played out ideal for me,” he said.

“He jumped great, he was out-jumping Davy (Russell on Zanahiyr) and I kept pulling him back. It turned into a sprint which suited him.

“He’s given me some great days, but a lot of credit has to go to David Porter and Eilish Byrne who look after him and ride him out.

“I’m very grateful to Rich Ricci because I’ve got to ride this horse ahead of the number one jockey a couple of times.

“I could have ridden Echoes In Rain today, but I wanted to stay loyal to Sharjah and luckily it’s paid off.

“He doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He’s like Santa - I can’t wait for Christmas now!”

Elliott said of his runner-up Zanahiyr: “It was a bit of a sprint and he needs a faster gallop. He’s a big idle fella, but he ran well.

“He was beaten by a very good horse, so there is no excuse.”

Dysart Diamond holds off late Royal flourish

Willie Mullins recorded an across-the-card treble on the day as, in addition to Sharjah’s big-race triumph and the victory of Dads Lad in Cork, he won the listed Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle with the Bryan Cooper-ridden Dysart Diamond, who held the late flourish of Royal Kahala by a half-length.

Mullins commented: “She’s improved through the handicap ranks to win a listed race, so I’m delighted with her. She liked good ground, which she got today. She should get it in Leopardstown at Christmas.”

Albert Bartlett winner Vanillier claimed his first success over fences when taking the Liam & Valerie Brennan Florida Pearl Novice Chase. The Grade Two contest was only a four-runner affair, with the small field then further diminished as the evens favourite Sixshooter fell at the third from home on his second outing over fences.

Ballyshannon Rose then also fell at the final flight, leaving only two contenders standing at a stage when the Gavin Cromwell-trained Vanillier was well clear of Gordon Elliott’s Fancy Foundations and could canter home 26 lengths to the good under Keith Donoghue.

“He jumped well. I would have liked if something had joined him earlier in the race just to force a bit more pace into it,” Cromwell said of the winner, who started at 13-8 having been beaten into third on his chasing debut at Down Royal last month.

The three-mile pigsback.com Risk Of Thunder Chase, run over the cross-country course, was won by Derek O’Connor and Enda Bolger’s 5-4 favourite Shady Operator. The eight-year-old ran prominently and was ultimately a comfortable winner, coming home seven lengths ahead of stablemate Midnight Maestro in an effort that may pave the way for a trip to Cheltenham at the end of the year.

“I just said to Derek O’Connor ‘you’re starting to enjoy that’ as this horse was his first winner here in February over the banks,” Bolger said.

“We’ll probably be going to Cheltenham in December with him.” He added: “The second horse ran well. It was his first run since the Festival here and his first time around there was a little bit rusty. You can’t beat a run around here so he’ll be a nice horse to look forward to.”

De Bromhead’s Fully Charged may be headed to Leopardstown at Christmas after his victory under Hugh Morgan in the Ryans Cleaning Handicap Chase.

Priced at 4-1, the grey followed up a Gowran Park victory in October with another over an increased trip, this time prevailing by a neck from Gavin Cromwell’s Alfa Mix.

“He just lacks a bit of concentration. He’s not ungenuine at all, but the blinkers have really helped him focus better,” De Bromhead said.