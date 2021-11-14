Magic Daze delivers spectacular performance for Henry de Bromhead at Cork

Magic Daze delivers spectacular performance for Henry de Bromhead at Cork

Magic Daze and Darragh O'Keeffe win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Beginners Steeplechase at Cork. Picture: Healy Racing

Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 21:23

A spectacular front-running performance by Magic Daze in the Irish Stallion Farms Mares Beginners Chase in Cork proved part of an across-the-card treble for Henry de Bromhead.

Successful with Fully Charged in Punchestown, Magic Daze and Epson Du Houx delivered for the trainer at the Mallow track, Magic Daze justifying 8/15 favouritism in bold-jumping, front-running style under Darragh O’Keeffe.

She made all, jumping well and coasted home 26 lengths clear of Darrens Hope and Sayce Gold (both crying out for a longer trip).

“Horse and jockey seemed to enjoy themselves,” stated de Bromhead’s assistant Davy Roche.

“She has enjoyed jumping from day one. All of ours are stepping forward from their first run and this mare improved a lot from her run in Galway.

“She’ll have to step-up in class now. I’m sure Henry will discuss plans with her owners, but she could come back here for the Grade 2 mares race on December 5.”

Roche late described Shane Fitzgerald’s handling of Epson Du Houx in the Mallow Handicap Chase as a “savage spin” as the Gigginstown-owned seven-year-old proved too strong for Golden Jewel and Halsafari.

“This horse loves jumping, but I’m surprised he won first time out,” said Roche. “He should improve plenty from this and can go for some of the those good handicaps now.”

Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins, like de Bromhead, on the mark in Punchestown also hit the target in Cork.

Elliott’s Hamundarson (Luke Dempsey), an eight-race maiden, turned over the Mullins-trained hot-pot Minella Cocooner in the INH Stallion Owners Maiden Hurdle.

Mullins took the Kevin McManus Bookmaker Handicap Hurdle with recent Sligo winner Dads Lad, the mount of Brian Hayes.

Robert Tyner’s mare Queen Jesse Jay (Philip Enright) landed a tidy gamble (as big as 25/1 in the morning and returned at 4/1) in the concluding beginners chase, mastering Fakir D’alene and Mount Melleray.

  • Irish-born trainer Seamus Durack has been appointed as the employed trainer at Newlands Stables in Upper Lambourn by Principle Racing.

Durack, who rode almost 500 winners during a successful career in the saddle was already based in Lambourn.

Having first taken out a licence in 2011, Durack will train out of Newlands, recently purchased by Ritchie Fiddes who has tasted big-race victories as an owner with Moviesta and Easton Angel.

Durack will have a dual-purpose licence and while there are 76 stables on site, the new association will begin life with around 30 in training with the aim of building up to 50 at any one time.

More in this section

Riviere D'etel impresses in grade two victory at Punchestown Riviere D'etel impresses in grade two victory at Punchestown
Cheltenham November Meeting 2021 - Day Two - Saturday 13th November Mania back on the crest of a wave - with retirement a distant memory
Neo Soul continues Ger Lyons’ impressive strike-rate with Dundalk win Neo Soul continues Ger Lyons’ impressive strike-rate with Dundalk win
Magic Daze delivers spectacular performance for Henry de Bromhead at Cork

Sharjah rewards Patrick Mullins’ loyalty with Morgiana Hurdle success at Punchestown

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up