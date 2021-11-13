Talking Horses: Midnight Shadow can make fitness count at Cheltenham

Midnight Shadow can make race fitness count in a typically competitive renewal of the Paddy Power Gold Cup, the feature race on day two of Cheltenham’s November meeting.

The Sue Smith-trained gelding made his seasonal reappearance in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree last month, finishing a close third to Allmankind, and the hope is he will improve for that encouraging effort. If that proves the case, he should go close as he has decent Cheltenham form, cashing in on a Champ fall to win the Grade Two Dipper Novices’ Chase on New Year’s Day 2020 before ending last year by finishing a distant second to handicap blot Chatham Street Lad in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup.

Going further back, he won a Scottish Champion Hurdle on good ground so he shouldn’t have any difficulties with the unseasonably quicker conditions he’ll encounter today.

However, match-sharpness could be the decisive factor as this is a race that’s invariably won by a horse who has already had a pipe opener.

That’s a big negative in the case of leading fancies Protektorat, Lalor, and Al Dancer as all three will be making their seasonal reappearances in this red-hot contest.

Of the trio, Lalor is feared most. A Grade One-winning hurdler in 2018, the nine-year-old has since reserved his best form for Cheltenham, winning a Grade Two novices’ chase at this meeting later that year before posting two fine efforts in defeat in January 2020.

However, he was pulled up in his final two starts for Kayley Woollacott and now, on the back of wind op, makes his first start for Paul Nicholls.

Victory here would be a hell of a training feat on Nicholls’ part but Lalor is dangerously handicapped if retaining his old ability. A big run can be anticipated but he may find one or two too good at the business end of proceedings.

Elsewhere on today’s card, Third Time Lucki is hard to oppose in the Grade Two From The Horse’s Mouth Podcast Novices’ Chase.

A decent hurdler, Dan Skelton’s charge made an impressive start to life over the bigger obstacles when scoring over course and distance last month and a repeat of that effort should see him home in front again.

Like Third Time Lucki, Ballymillsy made a winning start to the season and Nigel Twiston-Davies’ charge can build on that impressive Newton Abbot success in the Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle.

Olly Murphy is operating at a 29% strike rate for the last fortnight and he can enhance those impressive stats by saddling Mackelduff to victory in the Paddy Power Feel Like A Favourite Intermediate Handicap Hurdle. Mackelduff did the business at Aintree last month and can follow up here.

Champion Chase heroine Put The Kettle On is the star attraction on tomorrow’s card and the seven-year-old mare can complete a fantastic five-timer at Cheltenham by winning the Grade Two Shloer Chase for a second time.

Henry De Bromhead’s charge is routinely underrated but she keeps delivering at Prestbury Park and this looks another terrific opportunity to embellish a superb record.

The Irish can also strike in the day’s feature, the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, where Jesse Evans is fancied to go well for Noel Meade.

A fine fourth in the Galway Hurdle in July, Jesse Evans warmed up for this assignment with a smooth success on the Flat in Navan last month and a big performance can be anticipated.

Elsewhere on tomorrow’s Cheltenham card, Empire De Maulde looks the most likely winner of the Grade Three Jewson Click And Collect Handicap Chase while I Like To Move It can complete an early-season hat-trick by landing the Grade Two Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle.

Cheltenham selections

Today

1.40: Third Time Lucki

2.15: Midnight Shadow

2.50: Ballymillsy

3.25: Mackelduff (nb)

Tomorrow

1.45: Empire De Maulde

2.20: Put The Kettle On (nap)

2.55: Jesse Evans

3.30: I Like To Move It