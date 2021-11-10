Crystal City glitters for Michael Halford at Dundalk

The once-raced, Michael Halford-trained Crystal City earned the plaudits in Dundalk, turning over 1/6 favourite Ultramarine in the Crowne Plaza Hotel Meadian Auction 2-Y-0 Maiden.

Unplaced on his debut in Gowran Park back in August, the first reserve attracted plenty of support when it became known that he would get his place in the line-up and, with Niall McCullagh in the saddle, the well-backed 11/2 shot raced prominently before seeing off the 106-rated favourite, who had contested the National Stakes in September, by a length and a quarter.

“He’s a smashing horse, a beautiful-mover, with a great mind and a great attitude,” stated winning trainer Halford: “He got a bit lost around Gowran on his debut and we took our time with him.

“He’s taken a good blow and Niall says he’ll improve quiet a bit. It’s a bonus to win with him at two because he should make a nicer three-year-old. He’s just a nice horse for the future.”

In the other maiden action, Kevin Coleman saddled Lolly Yeats to record an impressive, all-the-way win in the Floodlit Fridays At Dundalk Maiden under in-form apprentice Mikey Sheehy, beating Gudrid by three and three-quarter lengths.

“She’s a very good filly,” declared Coleman. “She ran a couple of blinders at the Curragh and Roscommon, although I ran her back too soon after her debut run and she actually had a touch of colic on the way home from Cork the last day.”

He added: “She’s a big filly and is only three. But I didn’t think it would take her five runs to win her maiden. I think she could be on the verge of getting black type. We’ll see how she comes out of today’s race before deciding if she’ll run again. But we’ll probably let her off until next year.”

Enjoying a steady stream of winners at this venue in recent weeks, Ger Lyons struck with his only runner, Flyin Hawaiian, a ten-race maiden, who overcame a tardy start before landing the finale, the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Handicap, in good style for Gary Carroll.

Bradesco, a first winner for his trainer Luke Comer’s sire Bashkirov, landed the opening, two-mile Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap under Chris Hayes, proving too strong for Yamato and prompting Hayes to comment: “I thought the trip and surface would suit him. Luke and Jim (Gorman) have the horses in good shape. We’ll see what the handicapper does with this fellow – he should be able to win another.”

The Tony Martin-trained Akhlaaq, runner-up to stable-companion Firstman in a claimer here last time, captured the Book Online At DundalkStadium.com Handicap, travelling strongly throughout the one-mile contest before seizing the initiative early in the final furlong and being pushed out by Ribbie Colgan to beat the Gavin Cromwell-trained pair Habanaker and Crystal Dawn.

Michael Rice, who trains locally at Ravensdale, savoured his first success when Picpoul (Jamie Powell) sprang a 50/1 shock in the first division of the 45-65 mile and a half handicap.