Raid on Irish horse racing yard leads to seizure of banned animal remedies

Irish racing is facing up to the possibility of a major scandal after a raid on a farm on Tuesday led to the seizure of animal remedies that are banned for use in racehorses.

The raid, led by Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine officials acting on their own investigations and information received, and with support from Gardaí as well as Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board-authorised officers including head of anti-doping, Lynn Hillyer, took place at a premises in Co Kildare.