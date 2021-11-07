Jack Kennedy suffers suspected broken arm in fall

Kennedy went to hospital for X-rays after Wide Receiver fell two out in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase on Sunday.
My Mate Mozzie and Mark Walsh win the For Auction Novice Hurdle (Grade 3) as nearest challengers Boothen Boy and Jack Kennedy fall at the last. Both horse and jockey were ok. Picture: Healy Racing

Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 20:53

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning rider Jack Kennedy suffered a suspected broken arm in a fall at Navan.

Kennedy went to hospital for X-rays after Wide Receiver fell two out in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase on Sunday.

It is the latest of a succession of injuries Kennedy has suffered throughout his career, in which he has nonetheless won many of the top races on either side of the Irish Sea - including this year’s Gold Cup, on Minella Indo.

Wide Receiver, who was disputing the lead when falling, suffered a fatal injury.

Gordon Elliott, for whom Elliott rides as stable jockey, said: “Unfortunately it looks like Jack has broken his arm again. He’s on his way to Blanchardstown Hospital with a suspected broken arm. He’s very sore and upset, so my heart goes out to him.

“Jack is an incredible talent, and we’re behind him 100%. All these good horses will be here for him when he comes back. Whenever Jack makes it back, we’ll be here for him - and so will all the horses.

“Jack is a brilliant lad, such a hard worker and a great rider, and I’ll be telling him that all these nice horses will be here for him when he gets back.”

