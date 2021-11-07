Jack Kennedy suffers suspected broken arm in fall

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning rider Jack Kennedy suffered a suspected broken arm in a fall at Navan.

Kennedy went to hospital for X-rays after Wide Receiver fell two out in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase on Sunday.

It is the latest of a succession of injuries Kennedy has suffered throughout his career, in which he has nonetheless won many of the top races on either side of the Irish Sea - including this year’s Gold Cup, on Minella Indo.

Wide Receiver, who was disputing the lead when falling, suffered a fatal injury.

Gordon Elliott, for whom Elliott rides as stable jockey, said: “Unfortunately it looks like Jack has broken his arm again. He’s on his way to Blanchardstown Hospital with a suspected broken arm. He’s very sore and upset, so my heart goes out to him.

“Jack is an incredible talent, and we’re behind him 100%. All these good horses will be here for him when he comes back. Whenever Jack makes it back, we’ll be here for him - and so will all the horses.

“Jack is a brilliant lad, such a hard worker and a great rider, and I’ll be telling him that all these nice horses will be here for him when he gets back.”