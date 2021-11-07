Breeder's Cup: Delight for Oisin Murphy on 'the biggest stage in the world'

With the local favourites all chasing a red-hot early tempo and fading even before the home turn, it was Dunbar Road and Marche Lorraine who fought out the finish.
Breeder's Cup: Delight for Oisin Murphy on 'the biggest stage in the world'

Oisin Murphy celebrates after riding Marche Lorraine to victory during the Breeders' Cup Distaff race at Del Mar. Picture: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 12:32
Neil Morrice

Oisin Murphy registered his first Breeders’ Cup winner as Japanese mare Marche Lorraine prevailed in a thrilling finish to the Distaff at Del Mar.

Having created history just a few hours earlier with Loves Only You in the Filly & Mare Turf, trainer Yoshito Yahagi doubled his and Japan’s tally at the meeting as Britain’s three-times champion jockey just got up by the tightest of margins.

With the local favourites all chasing a red-hot early tempo and fading even before the home turn, it was Dunbar Road and Marche Lorraine who fought out the finish.

As the pair crossed the line, a dead heat looked a real possibility but Murphy was overjoyed to learn his mount had edged it at the line.

“I wasn’t sure (if I’d won), it was very hard to tell in the shadows at this time of day,” said Murphy.

“This is a dream come true for me personally to win at the Breeders’ Cup, on dirt, on a Japanese horse. It’s the biggest stage in the world.

“Honestly did I think I could win? No, I didn’t, but Mr Yahagi has now had two winners today, Loves Only You and this one. That’s an unbelievable training performance.

“I try hard to get on the best horses I can around the world, I’m only 26 and these are the opportunities I crave.” In the Classic, Knicks Go made every yard of the running to win for trainer Brad Cox and jockey Joel Rosario.

Cox saddled two leading contenders in the eventual winner and Essential Quality, with the latter being sent off favourite but he always looked further back than ideal and ended up finishing a creditable third.

More in this section

Dominant day sees Rachael Blackmore complete four-timer at Naas Dominant day sees Rachael Blackmore complete four-timer at Naas
Dundalk report: Friendly comes good for Aidan O’Brien at listed level Dundalk report: Friendly comes good for Aidan O’Brien at listed level
Laytown Strand Races 2021 Weekend racing tips: Rachael Blackmore and Uhtred can get punters off to winning start
Breeder's Cup: Delight for Oisin Murphy on 'the biggest stage in the world'

Loves Only You creates Breeders’ Cup history for Japan

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up