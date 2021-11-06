Loves Only You creates Breeders’ Cup history for Japan

A Group One winner in Hong Kong and third in the Sheema Classic in Dubai, connections were further rewarded for their globetrotting
Loves Only You creates Breeders’ Cup history for Japan

Yuga Kawada rides Loves Only You, middle, to victory during the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf race at the Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar. Picture: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 21:48
Neil Morrice

Loves Only You became the first-ever Breeders’ Cup winner for Japan in the Filly & Mare Turf at Del Mar.

A Group One winner in Hong Kong and third in the Sheema Classic in Dubai, connections were further rewarded for their globetrotting when she showed a devastating turn of foot to go between War Like Goddess and My Sister Nat.

Trained by Yoshito Yahagi and ridden perfectly by Yuga Kawada, who had a brief spell in Britain in 2018, she looked beaten heading into the final furlong but found plenty for pressure.

Aidan O’Brien’s Love did not enjoy the best trip, being forced wide for most of the race while last year’s winner, the James Fanshawe-trained Audarya appeared to be full of running before the turn for home but struggled to find a clear route in the straight.

Love eventually finished fourth with Audarya behind in fifth.

Kawada, who came to Britain and rode winners at the likes of Redcar and Ripon through a link with Roger Varian, got the breaks when he needed them.

However, Audarya’s chance of joining Ouija Board as a dual winner of the race were ended on the home turn.

Jockey William Buick said: “I was boxed in all the way round the final bend into the straight.

“I rode her for luck, but it just didn’t happen.”

Earlier, Golden Pal backed up his win at last year’s Breeders’ Cup with a scintillating display in the Turf Sprint at Del Mar.

More in this section

Dundalk report: Friendly comes good for Aidan O’Brien at listed level Dundalk report: Friendly comes good for Aidan O’Brien at listed level
Laytown Strand Races 2021 Weekend racing tips: Rachael Blackmore and Uhtred can get punters off to winning start
A general view of The Curragh Racecourse 9/8/2019 Dundalk tips: Dark Note good enough to take Irish Stallion Farms EBF despite draw
Loves Only You creates Breeders’ Cup history for Japan

Dominant day sees Rachael Blackmore complete four-timer at Naas

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up