Weekend racing tips: Rachael Blackmore and Uhtred can get punters off to winning start

12:15 Uhtred (nap)
12:50 Quilixios (nb)
1:20 Captain Guinness
1:55 Panda Boy
2:30 Eric Bloodaxe
3:05 Wa Wa
3:40 Mr Incredible
4:15 Bellatior
12:15 Prevaricate
12:50 Teahupoo
1:20 Andy Dufresne
1:55 Snugsborough Hall
2:30 Highland Charge
3:05 King Alex
3:40 Genois
4:15 Lilian Bland
12:10 Ginto
12:40 My Mate Mozzie (nap)
1:10 Sire Du Berlais
1:45 Influential Lady
2:20 Gaspard Du Seuil (nb)
2:55 Notebook
3:25 Ballyadam
3:55 Gringo D’aubrelle
12:10 Happy Victory
12:40 Chemical Energy
1:10 Grand Roi
1:45 Bythesametoken
2:20 Boro Tari
2:55 Samcro
3:25 Wide Receiver
3:55 Mount Brown