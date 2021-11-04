Thurles report: Family Business off mark in style

Family Business produced an impressive front-running display to slam her rivals in the Templemore Mares Maiden Hurdle in Thurles.

Donal Coffey’s seven-year-old Oscar mare set off in front under Jack Foley, dictated the pace, jumping fluently and, clear of her rivals, powered down to the final flight clear of her rivals, ultimately scoring by 15 lengths from Powerful Out, with odds-on favourite Marisanda only third.

“She deserved that – she wasn’t winning out of her turn,” stated Coffey. “She’s been placed so often that it’s just great she’s finally won. Jack said she was a bit keen early, but then settled and that she had plenty left at the finish.”

The other wide-margin maiden winner was the Noel Meade-trained Idas Boy, who returned after a lengthy absence to justify 8/11 favouritism in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle, having nine and a half lengths to spare over Caesar Rock. Idas Boy was ridden by Bryan Cooper, deputising for the injured Sean Flanagan. Cooper said: “Rachael (on Ingenious Stroke) went a good gallop and I was happy to take a lead. He’s a fine big horse, a typical Gigginstown horse, a real chaser. I’d say he’s improved over the summer. He should be a nice horse going forward.”

A course and distance winner two weeks ago, Ellaat, trained in County Derry by Noel Kelly, followed-up in the Two-Mile-Borris Handicap Hurdle giving amateur Oran McGill (22) his first success on the track.

Kelly explained: “Oran’s a great lad and a good wee rider. He’s working for me full-time now and is very dedicated. He’s ridden three point-to-point winners in the last few weeks, but this is his first on the track.

“Ellaat’s a grand horse. He won well again and might have another run before the ground goes on him.”

An eight-time winner for Willie Austin, twelve-year-old All The Chimneys gave his new handler Lenny Flynn his first training success on the track when pipping Shakeytry in the Littleton Handicap Chase after narrow leader Defan sprawled badly on landing at the final fence.

Tadhg Hogan’s gelding was having his second start for Flynn, who stated: “Tadhg felt the old horse could do with a change of scenery. He ran well in Cork and it’s great that he’s back to himself.

“I concentrate on breaking and pre-training, and I’ve had point-to-point winners, but this is my first on the track.”

But there was a sting-in-the-tail for winning rdier Shane Fitzgerald, who received a four-day whip ban.

In the other chase action, the David Dunne-trained Pretty Little Liar (Jordan Gainford) made a successful transition to the bigger obstacles when landing the Thurles Beginners Chase, confined to horses rated 102 or lower over hurdles.

Aengus King’s mare Gold Creek (Gavin Brouder) made it twenty-fifth-time-lucky when belatedly opening her account in the Ballagh Handicap Hurdle, being left in front at the last when Misty Millie crashed when upsides the winner.

The bumper went to Yvonne Latta’s Imperial Lord, ridden by Barry O’Neill, who proved toom strong for market drifter Keepthefaithinme and Castlehill Boy.