The Bar One Fairyhouse Winter Festival is just weeks away and while the unbeaten Honeysuckle will be the star attraction, trainer Willie Mullins is bringing his team along steadily and will be well represented at the meeting.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s meeting, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday, November 27 and 28, Mullins stated: “All the horses are coming around to good form. We’re going a bit slow at the moment, but that’s the end of the summer horses and the winter horses haven’t got ready yet, so we’re just in between times at the moment.

“It’s actually the best time of the year to be here because I haven’t made bits of anything yet. All the horses look great, and they’re starting to do faster work, and I’m delighted with what I’ve seen these past few mornings. The horses that were a bit sticky in the first few bits of work are clearing out, their wind is clearing, they’re getting the hang of being on the gallop again, doing fast work. It’s just coming along lovely, I think.”

Mullins is known to take his time preparing his team for the winter/spring campaign, but outside influences are, increasingly, a factor in that decision.

“The winters seem to be getting dryer,” he explained. “We’ve had a spate of dry winters and the gallop has been dry, and the racetracks have been dry, and I’m always very fearful of going to war too soon on autumn good ground because it’s quite dry underneath.”

That aside, things are looking good in Closutton.

“I was delighted the way the season ended, that our novices came through,” he added. “That surprised me. This time last year, I was a little worried as we lost four or five Grade 1 horses in the month of October/early November, and I thought we could hardly recover from that. But the novices kept coming through, and that was great to see.

“I didn’t think we’d have a season like we did at all, so I’m looking forward to this season, and we might have another bunch of nice novices coming through.”

One of the features of the upcoming Winter Festival is the Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace in which Honeysuckle will likely bid to complete her hat-trick in the race, but Mullins is certainly not shying away from the task of taking on the Champion Hurdler.

“Even when you think you have her beaten, or when things haven’t gone right for her, she just keeps pulling it out,” said Mullins “Unfortunately, we’ll have to take her on here, and we’ll be taking her on for the rest of the season too, but she has to have opposition and competition to keep everyone straight.”

One of his leading contenders will be former Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Klassical Dream, who overcame a long absence with that scintillating display in the Grade 1 Champion Stayers’ Hurdle at the Punchestown festival.

“He’s in good form and worked nicely this morning,” reported Mullins. “It was eye-opening, what he did in Punchestown. He had been working well at home before that, but I found it very hard to believe he could put in that type of a run first time out after 18 months or so against Grade 1 horses.

“I think he’s in good form. A lot will depend on how he works over the next few weeks, whether he will make it to Fairyhouse or not. I was debating going over fences but, chatting with the team, we thought it might be a lot easier to keep him sound over hurdles, so that’s what we’re going to do.

“We’re happy everything is going right at the moment and there hasn’t been a recurrence of his injury. I’d imagine we’ll have a full season with him – four or five runs.”

KLASSICAL Dream could be joined by Stormy Ireland, who returned to the stable last season after a spell with Paul Nicholls. On her first run back, she won a Grade 2 over course and distance, and followed up in the Grade 1 Mares’ Champion at Punchestown.

“She’s a funny little mare,” said Mullins. “Ruth Dobson rides her out all the time, and Ruth tells me that when she’s an absolute little tyke, that’s when she’s best, and she’s in that sort of form at the moment. One of her best runs was her three-year-old maiden hurdle in Fairyhouse (won by 58 lengths), so she likes the track, and she’s coming back in form. We had ideas about going on the Flat and over fences but decided to stick to what she is good at.”

Saldier and Burning Victory are also possible runners from the stable.

“When Saldier got that fall in the Fishery Lane Hurdle in Naas, he broke his jaw and his eye-socket - one side of his face collapsed - and it’s taken all that time to get his confidence back in his jumping. Now he’s got it back, hopefully he can improve, and I think a longer trip, like the two and a half miles of this race, will be right up his street.

“I like the idea of going two and a half with Burning Victory but, looking at her rating of 143, she’s probably not really entitled to go there with a winning chance. We have to improve her jumping. She is not the most natural jumper. She can jump half the hurdles in a race very well, like the day she won the Triumph Hurdle, albeit she was quite lucky to win it, the last four hurdles she jumped perfectly, but the first three or four she didn’t jump at all. Once she gets her jumping act together, I think her rating will take a hike.”

Mullins has a number of options for the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle, a race he has won eight times.

“M C Muldoon has a lot to learn about settling and running in jumps races rather than Flat races. I think once the penny really drops with him, he’s another that could climb up the ratings. Technically, his rating at the moment is not good enough to win the Royal Bond but horses improve as they go along through the season.

“Farout has jumped very well except for the last day. He jumped appallingly in Listowel and still finished second but was well beaten because of his jumping. I’m hoping whatever went wrong that day doesn’t go wrong again and if he can keep his jumping together, he’s going to be involved coming to the second-last, anyhow.

“I think he will keep progressing. I know he’s by Dark Angel, which probably wouldn’t be everyone’s cup of tea to go jumping with, but if he gets the jumping right, he’ll get the speed from him. I’m happy enough he’s going to improve.

“Purple Mountain has got experience. She might have been fortunate enough to win the two races she has won, but she might be fortunate enough again. She keeps improving, but probably needs dry ground.

“Statuaire is a filly that has done nothing wrong since she came. Her last two wins have been good, and she’s one that is entitled to run, and hopefully get some black type for her.”

If there is one contender to take from Mullins’ entries, it is Arctic Warrior. Pulled up last time out at Tipperary, it is quite clear Mullins holds the lightly raced gelding in some regard.

“I think he could be anything,” revealed Mullins. “He certainly shows me a lot at home and if everything goes right for him, he’s a horse that will run a very, very big race.

“He’s a very tough horse to ride at home, and sometimes is inclined to do too much on the racetrack as well as at home. I think, in Tipperary, he might have just done too much and run himself into the ground.

“He’s inclined to want to get on with things, and we have to decide if we want to let him get on with his own thing and let him gallop and try to ride him from the front, or we try to settle him and use the ability he has.

“He gallops and jumps, and I don’t think we’ve seen anything like the ability that he has yet.”